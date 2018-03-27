Huawei's new flagship phones have been officially announced, bringing a stunning glass-backed design, and two unique new camera setups. The P20 Pro is the star of the show, with its triple-camera array around the back, as well as a battery bank to match the current champion of smartphone longevity, the Mate 10 Pro.

But the regular P20 is nothing to sniff at, with the same powerful Kirin 970 platform, 128GB of storage and many of the same camera features.

Check out the spec sheets below.