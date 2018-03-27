Huawei's new flagship phones have been officially announced, bringing a stunning glass-backed design, and two unique new camera setups. The P20 Pro is the star of the show, with its triple-camera array around the back, as well as a battery bank to match the current champion of smartphone longevity, the Mate 10 Pro.
But the regular P20 is nothing to sniff at, with the same powerful Kirin 970 platform, 128GB of storage and many of the same camera features.
Check out the spec sheets below.
Huawei P20 + P20 Pro hardware specifications
|Category
|Huawei P20
|Huawei P20 Pro
|Operating System
|Android 8.1, EMUI 8.1
|Android 8.1, EMUI 8.1
|Processor
|Huawei Kirin 970
|Huawei Kirin 970
|RAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|microSD
|No
|No
|Battery
|3,400mAh non-removable
Huawei SuperCharge
|4,000mAh non-removable
Huawei SuperCharge
|Display
|5.8-inch 2240x1080 RGBW LCD
16:9 aspect ratio
|6.1-inch 2240x1080 OLED
18:9 aspect ratio
|Front camera
|24-megapixel
f/2.0
|24-megapixel
f/2.0
|Rear cameras
|20MP (mono) f/1.6 + 12MP (RGB) f/1.8
1.55-micron pixels
|40MP RGB (1/1.7-inch sensor) + 20MP mono
8MP f/2.4 OIS 3X telephoto
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Fingerprint scanner
|Front
|Front
|Face recognition
|Yes
|Yes
|Water resistance
|IP53 (splash resistant)
|IP67 (water + dust-resistant)
|Colors
|Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold
|Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold
|Weight
|165g
|180g
|Dimensions
|149.1 mm x 70.8 mm x 7.65 mm
|155.0 mm x 73.9 mm x 7.8 mm