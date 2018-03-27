Huawei's new flagship phones have been officially announced, bringing a stunning glass-backed design, and two unique new camera setups. The P20 Pro is the star of the show, with its triple-camera array around the back, as well as a battery bank to match the current champion of smartphone longevity, the Mate 10 Pro.

But the regular P20 is nothing to sniff at, with the same powerful Kirin 970 platform, 128GB of storage and many of the same camera features.

Check out the spec sheets below.

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 + P20 Pro hardware specifications

Category Huawei P20 Huawei P20 Pro
Operating System Android 8.1, EMUI 8.1 Android 8.1, EMUI 8.1
Processor Huawei Kirin 970 Huawei Kirin 970
RAM 4GB 6GB
Storage 128GB 128GB
microSD No No
Battery 3,400mAh non-removable
Huawei SuperCharge		 4,000mAh non-removable
Huawei SuperCharge
Display 5.8-inch 2240x1080 RGBW LCD
16:9 aspect ratio		 6.1-inch 2240x1080 OLED
18:9 aspect ratio
Front camera 24-megapixel
f/2.0		 24-megapixel
f/2.0
Rear cameras 20MP (mono) f/1.6 + 12MP (RGB) f/1.8
1.55-micron pixels		 40MP RGB (1/1.7-inch sensor) + 20MP mono
8MP f/2.4 OIS 3X telephoto
Headphone jack No No
Wireless charging No No
Fingerprint scanner Front Front
Face recognition Yes Yes
Water resistance IP53 (splash resistant) IP67 (water + dust-resistant)
Colors Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold
Weight 165g 180g
Dimensions 149.1 mm x 70.8 mm x 7.65 mm 155.0 mm x 73.9 mm x 7.8 mm