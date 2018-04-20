The P20 lineup is one of the most impressive we've seen from Huawei in some time, and we've heard that it's bringing all three of the phones to Canada.

Beginning May 17, the Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro will likely be available on Rogers, Bell, Telus, Fido, Virgin Mobile, Koodo, and Videotron. (Huawei won't confirm these details right now, but we've reached for clarification.)

There's currently no word as to how much the phones will cost in the country, but for comparison's sake, the P20 sells for around €680 while the P20 Pro goes for a steep €900.

We'll update this post with more information as it becomes available, but in the meantime, do you plan on picking up any of these phones when they're released?

