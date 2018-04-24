There really isn't a whole lot of choice if you're in the market for a high-end phone — you'll either have to go with the Galaxy S9+ or the Pixel 2 XL , but Huawei is looking to change that with its latest flagship. The P20 Pro and P20 Lite will be going on sale in the country early next month, and there's a lot to like with either device. Here's what you need to know about Huawei's latest phones.

Huawei is expanding aggressively in global markets, but the company relies on its subsidiary Honor to drive a bulk of its sales in India. Newer models in the Mate series never made their way to India, which is a shame as the battery-focused models would've been ideal for the subcontinent, where a large battery is a table stakes feature at this point.

Huawei P20 Lite and P20 Pro: Hardware

Let's start off with the P20 Pro, as the device is one of the most exciting phones of the year. The phone has three cameras at the back, totaling 68MP across the sensors. There's a 40MP primary camera, a 20MP monochrome module, and an 8MP camera that offers 3x lossless zoom. This is the third year of Huawei's partnership with Leica, and it's safe to say that the P20 Pro has one of the best cameras on any phone today.

The design is pretty great too — particularly on the Twilight variant, which has a gradient effect at the back that shifts color based on the light reflecting off the surface. However, that particular model won't be making its way to India, but Huawei is making the black and blue options available in the country.

The P20 Pro is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset, which is notable for its Neural Processing Unit. The engine facilitates AI-assisted shooting modes: it automatically picks out the ideal settings based on the object in focus as well as the lighting conditions.

The P20 Pro marries an outstanding camera with a gorgeous chassis.

There's also a 24MP imaging sensor at the front that has an LED light, and you get a face unlock feature that works in the dark. Rounding out the features, the P20 Pro has a 4000mAh battery that's touted for 22 hours of 1080p video playback. The device is also IP67 certified for dust and water resistance.

You get stereo sound, and while there's no 3.5mm jack on the P20 Pro, it offers LDAC and AptX HD for high-fidelity wireless streaming.

The P20 Lite, meanwhile, is targeted at the budget category, and comes with the Kirin 659 along with 4GB of RAM, dual 16MP + 2MP cameras around the back, and a 3000mAh battery. And like the P20 Pro, the Lite variant has Face Unlock as well.

Oh, and both phones have a notch. It's not as noticeable as that on other Android phones we've seen in recent months, but it's there nonetheless.

I understand that the notch is the defining trend for Android phones in 2018, but it's not immediately evident as to why Huawei implemented it on the P20 Pro — considering the bottom bar houses the home button and is fairly chunky.

Huawei P20 Lite and P20 Pro: Specs