Huawei unveiled the P20 and P20 Pro last month in Paris, and the flagships are set to make their way to India next week. Huawei India is sending out invites to the media for an event on April 24 in New Delhi, where the company is expected to launch the P20 Pro and the P20 Lite in the country.

The Huawei P20 Pro is notable for having three cameras at the back, with a 40MP sensor joined by a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom. The phone also features a 6.1-inch 2240 x 1080 panel (with a notch), Kirin 970 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 24MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and a massive 4000mAh battery.

On the software side of things, the P20 Pro offers EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone ticks all the right boxes both on the hardware and software side of things, and we'll have to wait until next week to find out what it costs in the country. The Huawei P20 Pro retails in the UK for £799 ($1,130), so it will go up against the likes of the Galaxy S9+ in India, which costs ₹64,900 ($990).

As for the P20 Lite, the phone offers a 5.84-inch 2280 x 1080 panel (also with a notch), Kirin 659 chipset, 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, dual 16MP + 2MP cameras at the back, and a 3000mAh battery.

I'll be on the ground at Huawei's launch event in Delhi, so stay tuned for updates regarding the P20 Pro and P20 Lite in India.

