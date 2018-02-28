Huawei will announce three new phones on March 27 in Paris — the P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Plus. The regular P20 showed off its good looks earlier this week thanks to a leaked hands-on photo, and now its Lite sibling is getting similar treatment.

Once again, Evan Blass has given us a clear look at what to expect from Huawei next month. Just like the P20, the P20 Lite has two rear cameras, very slim bezels surrounding its display, and an iPhone X-style notch at its top. I'm personally not a fan of this look, but it seems to be a design trend that's here to stay for at least the next year or so.

The P20 Lite has two 16MP cameras on its back.

Aside from the fingerprint sensor being moved to the back of the P20 Lite rather than below the screen like on the P20, both phones are very similar in regards to their design.

In addition to the above photo, Blass has also shared a few specs we can look forward to on the P20 Lite. The screen is said to be 5.6-inches with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2250 resolution, Huawei's own Kirin 659 will power the phone along with 4GB RAM, and you'll also find 64GB of internal storage, a 3,520 mAh battery, and Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0.

The dual camera system on the back was made in partnership with Leica, and it features two 16MP sensors that'll allow for a "hybrid zoom" feature.

There's no word on pricing or availability at this time, but we'll thankfully get all the official details from Huawei in just under a month.

Are you looking forward to the P20 Lite?

