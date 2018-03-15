Huawei will announce its P20 series on March 27 in Paris, but as is the norm for this industry, we already know a lot about what it'll bring to the table thanks to relentless leaks and rumors. Most recently, the P20 Lite was the star of two fairly extensive hands-on videos.

First off, Android World Italy spotted a YouTube video in which a man in Italy demos a P20 Lite at a retail store. We've gotten multiple tips that the phone's already gone official in the country, and this clip seems to confirm that.

Right in line with other leaks we've seen, the P20 Lite will have a glass back, dual rear cameras, and a notch at the top of its screen. The video shows that the phone has 4GB of RAM and that you'll be able to record footage at a max resolution of 1080p Full HD, but that's about it in regards to raw specs.