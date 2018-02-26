There are a lot of phones being announced at MWC this week, but that doesn't stop the leak train from chugging along at full steam. Just about a month before it's set to be unveiled in Paris, the Huawei P20 has leaked in a completely revealing hands-on photo.

Evan Blass shared the above image on Twitter on February 26, and as you can see, gives us a clear shot of the P20's front and back.

The front of the P20 appears to adopt the popular 18:9 aspect ratio and a front-facing fingerprint sensor lies beneath three on-screen navigation buttons. Bezels surrounding the display are quite thin, and just like another flagship phone from last year, the P20 has a notch at the top of its display to house its front-facing camera.

Flip the P20 over, and we're met with a glass back, rounded corners, and two rear cameras. Previous rumors have suggested that the P20 will come equipped with three cameras on the back, but it's entirely possible that's a feature that'll be reserved for the higher-end P20 Plus.

Also worth noting is the "Shirley" branding near the bottom. Huawei often uses fake brand names on its prototypes to help prevent potential leaks, but as you can see here, that hasn't helped much at all.

Huawei will announce the P20 on March 27 in Paris, France, and now that we've got our first look at the phone, are you more or less excited for it?

