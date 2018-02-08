Huawei's upcoming P20 may offer a triple-lens rear camera setup.

Huawei announced last week that its upcoming phone in the P series will be called the P20. The phone is slated for an official unveil on March 27 in Paris, and if Huawei's event invite is any indication, it looks like the P20 will be the first phone with three cameras at the back.

Initial rumors hinted at a triple-lens rear camera setup for the P20, and the invite teaser — which has the tagline, "See Mooore with AI" — reinforces that notion. Mobile photography has been an area of focus for Huawei for several generations now, and it'll be interesting to see what the manufacturer comes up with next month.

Meanwhile, we've also got an early look at the Huawei P20 Lite courtesy of factory CAD renders from OnLeaks and TigerMobiles. The renders show off dual cameras at the back — arrayed vertically — along with dual cameras at the front of the phone. The P20 Lite is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch display.

The phone made its way to the FCC earlier this week, giving us a better look at the display. It looks like the panel will offer a resolution of 2280 x 1080, and the documents also reveal a 2900mAh battery. With the phones set to make their debut in the coming weeks, we should get more details about either device shortly. In the meantime, what do you make of the P20 Lite based on the leaked renders?