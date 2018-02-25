Your options for good, cheap Android tablets a pretty limited these days. Samsung's Tab S3 line is the go-to option for many in the West. Huawei, however, occupies the number three spot for tablet sales — after Apple and Samsung — when you look at the global numbers. The products haven't been perfect, though. The previous-gen MediaPad M3 suffered from frustrating software issues — a consequence of the older EMUI interface — although the hardware was solid. At Mobile World Congress 2018, Huawei returns with a by-the-numbers upgrade to the MediaPad series, bringing modest spec upgrades, a fine-tuning of design and most importantly of all, newer software based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Category MediaPad M5 8.4 MediaPad M5 10.8 Dimensions 212.6mm x 124.8mm x 7.3mm 258.7mm x 171.8mm x 7.3mm Weight 316 grams 498 grams Colors Space Gray, Champagne Gold Space Gray, Champagne Gold Resolution 2560 x 1600 IPS LCD 2560 x 1600 IPS LCD CPU Huawei Kirin 960, Octa-core Huawei Kirin 960, Octa-core OS Android 8.0 + EMUI 8.0 Android 8.0 + EMUI 8.0 Memory 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB + microSD 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB + microSD RAM 4GB 4GB Wireless Wi-Fi: IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac; 2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz Bluetooth: 4.2, optional LTE Wi-Fi: IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac; 2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz Bluetooth: 4.2, optional LTE Sensors Ambient light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, Hall effect sensor, fingerprint sensor Ambient light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, Hall effect sensor, fingerprint sensor Audio Built-in microphone, dual speakers, HUAWEI Histen stereo sound effect Built-in microphone, dual speakers, HUAWEI Histen stereo sound effect Camera Front camera: 8MP, fixed focus

Rear camera: 13MP, autofocus Front camera: 8MP, fixed focus

Rear camera: 13MP, autofocus SIM Nano SIM Nano SIM Battery 5100mAh 7500mAh In the box 9V 2A travel charger, Type-C charging/data cable, USB Type-C to 3.5mm headset jack adapter cable 9V 2A travel charger, Type-C charging/data cable, USB Type-C to 3.5mm headset jack adapter cable, M Pen (MediaPad M5 Pro only)

The MediaPad M5 comes in three flavors: There's an 8.4-inch version that handles very much like a giant smartphone, and a larger 10.8-inch model that's heftier, with more of a convertible angle. (Though still with software derived from the bits running on Huawei's phones.) The MediaPad M5 Pro is a special version of the larger model, and comes bundled with Huawei's M Pen stylus, as well as a keyboard dock. The tablet can also connect to any regular keyboard over Bluetooth, just like most other Android devices, and this will also activate desktop mode.

The hardware is solid if derivative. Unlike the Windows 10-powered Matebook X Pro, there's nothing too fancy going on with minimal bezels or precision-milled chamfers. Instead, the big design addition is 2.5D glass on the front, giving the tables a more organic feel. Both displays pack 2560x1600 resolution panels, and in Huawei's well-lit indoor demo area, both were sufficiently bright for easy visibility. That said, neither could hold a candle to Apple's laminated panel on the iPad Pro.