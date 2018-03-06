If you want to buy a solid Android phone without spending a ton of cash, one of your best options is currently the Honor 7X . The 7X offers a modern design with commendable specs at a great price, and now U.S. consumers get to choose between it and its new cousin – the Huawei Mate SE.

For all intents and purposes, the Huawei Mate SE is the Honor 7X with slightly upgraded internals, a tweaked design for the rear camera housing, and Huawei branding in favor of Honor's.

The Huawei Mate SE shares much of the Honor 7X's spec sheet, including its 5.93-inch 1080p display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Kirin 659 processor, 3,340 mAh battery, and 16MP + 2 MP rear camera combo. However, where the Honor 7X has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the Huawei Mate SE bumps these up to 4GB and 64GB, respectively.

That extra RAM and storage will cost you, however. The Huawei Mate SE has a retail price of $249.99, but right now you can pick it up for $229.99 (for comparison's sake, the Honor 7X costs $199.99). The extra storage isn't too much of a concern considering that the Honor 7X's can be expanded with a microSD card, but if you're a heavy multi-tasker, that extra RAM could come in handy.

