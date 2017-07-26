$459.99 now gets you a 6-inch handset with dual cameras, Nougat and a 4,000mAh battery.
The Huawei Mate 9 is one of our favorite big-screened Android phones of the year — and arguably one of the best, if battery life is your main concern. Now the Mate 9 is available at its lowest price to date — $459.99 from Amazon in the U.S., down from its already discounted price of $499.99 just a few days ago.
The Mate 9 is available in Space Grey and Moonlight Silver colors, and this is the international dual-SIM version (MHA-L29), so it'll work on just about every global LTE network, in addition to AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S.
In addition to a giant display and capable Leica-branded cameras, the Mate 9 packs a respectable high-end spec sheet, with Huawei's own Kirin 960 CPU running the show, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, plus a gigantic 4,000mAh battery featuring Huawei's SuperCharge tech. The phone certainly impressed us when we reviewed it back in December:
Huawei has managed to nail performance and build quality just as it has with previous flagships. What's new this time around is a software experience which, for the most part, is worth of the hardware on which it's running. And it should come as no surprise that a 4,000mAh battery guarantees you exceptional battery life, to the point where multiple days per charge are a real possibility.
Huawei Mate 9
- Huawei Mate 9 review
- Huawei Mate 9 specs
- Where to buy the Mate 9 in the U.S.
- Porsche Design Mate 9 unboxing
- All Huawei Mate 9 news
- Join the discussion in the forums
Reader comments
Huawei Mate 9 gets hefty price cut in the U.S.
Don't think about it. Just buy it.