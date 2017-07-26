$459.99 now gets you a 6-inch handset with dual cameras, Nougat and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Huawei Mate 9 is one of our favorite big-screened Android phones of the year — and arguably one of the best, if battery life is your main concern. Now the Mate 9 is available at its lowest price to date — $459.99 from Amazon in the U.S., down from its already discounted price of $499.99 just a few days ago.

The Mate 9 is available in Space Grey and Moonlight Silver colors, and this is the international dual-SIM version (MHA-L29), so it'll work on just about every global LTE network, in addition to AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S.

In addition to a giant display and capable Leica-branded cameras, the Mate 9 packs a respectable high-end spec sheet, with Huawei's own Kirin 960 CPU running the show, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, plus a gigantic 4,000mAh battery featuring Huawei's SuperCharge tech. The phone certainly impressed us when we reviewed it back in December: