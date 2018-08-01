It can be difficult to keep up with all the phones Huawei releases over the course of a year, but one that continues to stand out from the pack is the Mate 10 Pro.
The Mate 10 Pro is a gorgeous and powerful piece of tech that made a splash in various countries but was unfortunately held back from greatness in the U.S. thanks to continuous pushback from the government.
Huawei's expected to follow-up on the Mate 10 Pro's greatness with the Mate 20 Pro and two other versions to accompany it, and even if it once again gets heat from the States, it'll still likely be one of the best phones you can get early next year.
The latest Mate 20 news
August 1, 2018 — Leaked firmware suggests the Mate 20 will ship with Android P, have a 4,200 mAh battery, and use the Kirin 980
We're likely a couple months out from an official announcement from Huawei regarding its Mate 20 phones, and just in time, the rumor mill has kicked into full gear with a ton of info that was recently shared in firmware files obtained by XDA Developers. The files outline three phones — the Mate 20 Lite, Mate 20, and Mate 20 Pro — but focuses mostly on the mid-tier option
The Huawei Mate 20 will reportedly ship with a large 6.3-inch OLED display, and as expected, use Huawei's next-generation Kirin 980 processor. To accompany this, we're expecting 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a seriously huge 4,200 mAh battery.
And, to help you charge that battery pack, Huawei is finally going to jump on board the wireless charging train.
Not much is detailed about the other two phones, but there is mention of the Mate 20 Pro including an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to what we've seen on the Mate RS and Vivo X21.
All three phones will likely ship with Android P and Huawei's EMUI 9.0 skin on top of it.
All the big details
How many phones will there be?
Similar to last year, we're expecting three different versions of the Mate 20 family — including the Mate 20, Mate 20 Lite, and Mate 20 Pro.
The Mate 20 will be the mid-tier option, whereas the Mate 20 Lite is the most affordable and the Mate 20 Pro is the most expensive/powerful.
If Huawei follows a similar launch pattern compared to the Mate 10, we'll only get the Mate 20 Pro in the U.S.
How much will the Mate 20 cost?
Before we can speculate about how much the Mate 20 family will cost, we need to first look at last year's pricing.
- Huawei Mate 10 Lite — £280
- Huawei Mate 10 — £699
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro — £799
The Mate 10 Pro started off with a $799.99 price in the U.S., but right now, can be purchased on Amazon directly from Huawei for just $549.99.
I expect we'll see similar pricing for the Mate 20 lineup, with an increase of £20 - £50 here or there thanks to the rumors of a 4,200 mAh battery and in-display fingerprint sensor.
When will it be released?
As for when we'll be introduced to the Mate 20 series for the first time, we're likely looking at an announcement within the next couple of months.
The Huawei Mate 10 family was announced on October 16, and a year before that, the Mate 9 was unveiled on November 24.