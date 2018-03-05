Following the launch of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro earlier this year, Huawei will take the stage once more on March 27 to introduce is P20 series . We already have a good idea of what to expect from that event, and thanks to a new rumor that's popped up, we could have a look into Huawei's other devices that are also scheduled for a 2018 release.

Pricing should start at ¥3899 for the Mate 20 and ¥4899 for the Mate 20 Pro with a launch window of October.

One area the phones will differ is with their displays. The Mate 20 will apparently have a 5.9-inch 2K display while the Mate 20 Pro will have a lower-res 6-inch 1080p one. It might sound odd for the Pro version of the Mate 20 to have the lesser-quality display, but this is actually similar to what we saw with the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

Similar to the P-series, it's said that Huawei will ditch the expected Mate 11 branding for its next Mate flagship in favor of the Mate 20. Both phones should be powered by the Kirin 980, have a 12MP + 20MP rear camera combo, 8MP front camera, and offer 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage.

One user on Chinese social network Weibo recently shared screenshots of a spreadsheet for what's supposed to be all of the upcoming phones Huawei will launch throughout the rest of the year. I advise taking all of this info with the usual grain of salt, but with that said, this is what's being reported.

Huawei's Honor sub-brand is known for kicking out quality phones at affordable price tags, and that shouldn't be any different with the Honor 10 and Honor 10 Lite.

The Honor 10 will launch first in June, and it'll be equipped with a 5.7-inch 1080p display, Kirin 970 CPU, 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of internal storage, 12 and 20MP rear-facing cameras, and an 8MP front-facing one. Pricing will start at ¥2299. The Honor 10 Lite should come out later in December with the same display and Kirin 670 processor. Dual cameras will be present on the front and back with RAM configurations of 3 and 4GB, and pricing will start at ¥1299.

Nova 2 Lite / Nova 3 / Nova 3S

Huawei's first entry in its Nova series for the year will be the Nova 2 Lite, and it'll be the very first phone to launch with the company's Kirin 670. The Nova 2 Lite will have a 5.6-inch 1080p display, and it'll be offered in 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage configurations for ¥1999 and ¥2299, respectively, at some point in March.

May will see the launch of the Nova 3, and it'll offer upgraded specs across the board. It's reported to have a 6-inch 1080p screen, Kirin 960 processor, dual cameras on the front and back, up to 6GB of RAM, and as much as 256GB of storage. The Nova 3S will then make its debut in December, and while most of the specs will remain the same, it'll get the newer Kirin 970 processor and a sharper 1200p display.

Enjoy 8 Plus / Enjoy 8 / Enjoy 8S

Lastly, we've got Huawei's Enjoy series. The first of this bunch to come out is the Enjoy 8 Plus with a rumored launch of April. The phone will have a Kirin 670 processor with a 6-inch display, and you'll get dual 13MP and 2MP rear cameras with an 8MP selfie shooter. The regular Enjoy 8 will follow this up in July, and while it'll retain the Kirin 670 for the processor, it'll have a cheaper 5.5-inch 720p screen with a single 12MP rear camera.

As for the Enjoy 8S, it'll come out at the very end of 2018 with a Kirin 670 and 5.7-inch 1080 display. Dual cameras will be on the back with 2 or 3GB of RAM (same as the Enjoy 8 Plus), and pricing will start at ¥1099 (another thing it shares with the 8 Plus).

What are you most excited for?

With all of that out of the way, which of the above phones are you most excited for? Drop a comment down below and let me know!