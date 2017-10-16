See how Huawei's two new flagship phones measure up.
The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are official, bringing Android 8.0 Oreo, a new AI-equipped CPU and a promising dual f/1.6 camera setup. But in addition to the really obvious differences between these two new flagships — like the taller 18:9 aspect ratio of the Pro — there are a handful of other hardware differences worth noting.
Check out the full specs for both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro below, and be sure to read our hands-on preview when you're done. Which would you pick? Shout out in the comments!
|Category
|Huawei Mate 10
|Huawei Mate 10 Pro
|Operating System
|Android 8.0
EMUI 8
|Android 8.0
EMUI 8
|CPU
|Huawei Kirin 970
10nm, 4X Cortex-A73 + 4X Cortex-A53, ARM Mali G72-MP12 GPU, Neural Processing Unit (NPU)
|Huawei Kirin 970
10nm, 4X Cortex-A73 + 4X Cortex-A53, ARM Mali G72-MP12 GPU, Neural Processing Unit (NPU)
|RAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB + SD
|128GB + SD
|Dual SIM
|Dual 4G/VoLTE
Hybrid slot
|Dual 4G/VoLTE
Hybrid slot
|Display
|5.9-inch 16:9 Quad HD (2560x1440) LCD RGBW, 730 nits
|6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ (2160x1080) OLED, FullView Display
|Fingerprint
|Front
|Back
|Camera
|12MP (color) + 20MP (monochrome), OIS, f/1.6 lenses
|12MP (color) + 20MP (monochrome), OIS, f/1.6 lenses
|Front camera
|8MP f/2.0
|8MP f/2.0
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Huawei SuperCharge
|4,000mAh
Huawei SuperCharge
|Water resistance
|No
|IP67
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|No
Reader comments
There are really not that much differences between the two other than you know the obvious things like water proofing, screen size (barely), head phone jack and base models storage capacity.
Another phone that's getting rid of the headphone jack. This is really starting to look like the result of a lobbying effort by the music industry.
Curious to see if the camera is big enough an improvement. The mate 9 is still one of my favorite phones so this one has big shoes to fill.
That said, sad to see the departure from metal, I know some people thought the mate 9 looked boring but I loved the metal, and the design. It felt timeless.
The camera samples shown in the keynote presentation looked excellent especially motion shots in low light. I'd have preferred to keep the metal back too especially since there's no wireless charging anyway
Well, these releases mean that the Mate 9 is already cheaper, and will still get Android Oreo as it already has a beta program for it. I'd love to get one when the budget allows.
Huh? So on the pro you get no headphone jack and 1080p screen? I'll pass
Specs are wrong. Shows that the Mate 10 Pro has SD card storage and it does not.