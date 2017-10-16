See how Huawei's two new flagship phones measure up.

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are official, bringing Android 8.0 Oreo, a new AI-equipped CPU and a promising dual f/1.6 camera setup. But in addition to the really obvious differences between these two new flagships — like the taller 18:9 aspect ratio of the Pro — there are a handful of other hardware differences worth noting.

Check out the full specs for both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro below, and be sure to read our hands-on preview when you're done. Which would you pick? Shout out in the comments!