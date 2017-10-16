See how Huawei's two new flagship phones measure up.

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are official, bringing Android 8.0 Oreo, a new AI-equipped CPU and a promising dual f/1.6 camera setup. But in addition to the really obvious differences between these two new flagships — like the taller 18:9 aspect ratio of the Pro — there are a handful of other hardware differences worth noting.

Check out the full specs for both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro below, and be sure to read our hands-on preview when you're done.

Category Huawei Mate 10 Huawei Mate 10 Pro
Operating System Android 8.0
EMUI 8		 Android 8.0
EMUI 8
CPU Huawei Kirin 970
10nm, 4X Cortex-A73 + 4X Cortex-A53, ARM Mali G72-MP12 GPU, Neural Processing Unit (NPU)		 Huawei Kirin 970
10nm, 4X Cortex-A73 + 4X Cortex-A53, ARM Mali G72-MP12 GPU, Neural Processing Unit (NPU)
RAM 4GB 6GB
Storage 64GB + SD 128GB + SD
Dual SIM Dual 4G/VoLTE
Hybrid slot		 Dual 4G/VoLTE
Hybrid slot
Display 5.9-inch 16:9 Quad HD (2560x1440) LCD RGBW, 730 nits 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ (2160x1080) OLED, FullView Display
Fingerprint Front Back
Camera 12MP (color) + 20MP (monochrome), OIS, f/1.6 lenses 12MP (color) + 20MP (monochrome), OIS, f/1.6 lenses
Front camera 8MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0
Battery 4,000mAh
Huawei SuperCharge		 4,000mAh
Huawei SuperCharge
Water resistance No IP67
Headphone jack Yes No

Huawei Mate 10