These days, your phone is your companion. It's your lifeline in an emergency, your savior in times of boredom, and your game console when you're away from your TV. It's your most important piece of tech. So it cannot, under any circumstances, run out of battery. The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series has a huge 4,000mAh battery - that alone would keep it going all day - but it's got a bigger, smarter trick up its sleeve: an NPU. A what? Let's take a walk. The morning

Each morning, you walk. It calms you and sets you up beautifully for the rest of the workday. And while you're walking, your phone is working, too - it's sending music over Bluetooth to your wireless headphones, and it's updating apps in the background so that the next time you take it out, everything is refreshed and current. When your phone is one of the HUAWEI Mate 10 Series devices, that whole cycle uses less power than on another phone because a specialized AI accelerator, the NPU, or Neutral Network Processing Unit, understands and adapts to your favorite activities. It is fine-tuned to support a huge number of calculations required to enable advanced machine learning algorithms. The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro are the only phones with a dedicated NPU, part of the Kirin 970 chipset that helps it process AI tasks and provide intelligence at the individual level. When you come back from your walk, all refreshed and ready for the day, the phone has only lost a small amount of battery, because it knows to prioritize power management and energy consumption for exactly what you're going to be doing. There's another advantage to the NPU: it helps apps load faster by keeping them in memory, which also helps the battery. It's a win-win. Let's grab a coffee. The midday lull

It's around 2 p.m. and your stomach is grumbling even though you just ate lunch. You're bored and tapping through Instagram Stories to see what everyone else is doing - but they're all doing the same thing you're doing. So you open your favorite game - just a few minutes, no one will know - and end up wasting half an hour. That's totally fine, though, because the NPU is there to give you peace of mind that your phone can keep up with whatever it is you want to do. The beauty of Huawei's power management strategy is that it approaches it from three ways: the Kirin 970 chip is powerful and energy-efficient on its own, so gaming doesn't take the same toll on the battery as other high-end chips; its 4,000mAh battery is huge, giving you extra time to do the things you love (like playing that addictive game!); and using A.I., the NPU can thoroughly understand you and meet your demand for a personalized experience at any given time of day (you play the game a lot) and adjusts things accordingly. This intelligent power management is something only the HUAWEI Mate 10 Series can do. If you're playing a puzzle game that isn't too graphics-intensive, it'll keep the screen bright and the volume high. But if you're waging war in a real-time 3D environment, the NPU knows to lower the screen brightness, keep the volume down, and try to stop as many background tasks as possible. Even after half an hour, your battery is still looking good! A good night