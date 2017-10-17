If you look at the heritage of the Huawei Mate series over the years, one thing stands out: These are big, beastly tank-like phones — and with enormous screens and huge batteries inside, they needed to be.

The latest Mate phones have pivoted slightly, though. Along with all the generational improvements that come in any new flagship, the Mate 10 packs all the technology we'd expect from the series into two of Huawei's sleekest and most beautiful devices to date.

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro — the latter being the only model to be sold in the U.S. and UK, for now — features new AI-equipped hardware, backed up by a new, powerful and efficient CPU, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and new software based upon Android Oreo. And that's before we get to the impressive camera setup that Huawei and Leica have built out, featuring dual optically stabilized rear cameras behind f/1.6 lenses.

As you'll see in our video preview, getting all the power of a Huawei Mate phone no longer means carrying around a giant brick of a phone in your pocket. And the Mate 10 Pro, in particular, might be enough to give Samsung and Google a run for their money.