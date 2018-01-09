The Mate 10 Pro is Huawei's best phone ever, and it's coming to the U.S. in February — but not in the way Huawei wants.
Instead of the U.S. market coming-out party that was expected, CES 2018 has mired Huawei's handset business in bad news and controversy.
As we reported yesterday, Huawei was ready to announce that it had entered into a deal with number-two U.S. carrier AT&T for a distribution deal across the country but, according to The Information, those plans were stymied after the U.S. Senate and House intelligence committees applied raised concerns about connections to China's Communist Party. And based on sources close to Android Police, an impending deal with Verizon is being similarly scrutinized.
As Huawei reels from yet another failed attempt to enter the lucrative and all-important U.S. carrier market, there is some good news to report: the Mate 10 Pro, the company's flagship handset released in Asia and Europe in late 2017, will make its way to the U.S., but it will be relegated to the open unlocked market.
The Mate 10 Pro is coming to the U.S., but this can't be seen as anything other than a failture for Huawei.
Starting February 4, people can pre-order the unlocked Mate 10 Pro through Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, Newegg, and B&H for $799. But as long as the phone is ordered within the pre-order time frame, February 4 to 17 (it goes on sale February 18), customers will get a $150 gift card to that particular store, dropping the price down to a more manageable $650.
Still, on paper, the phone is $200 more expensive than the Mate 9 when it debuted this time last year, and it's still limited to GSM-based carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile and MetroPCS, which precludes its use on Verizon and Sprint.
And while Huawei has committed to a multi-million dollar awareness campaign — if you're in the U.S., you may have seen the banners on this website advertising "the best phone you've never heard of" — and a partnership with movie star Gal Gadot, nearly 90% of Americans still purchase their phones through carrier channels, significantly limiting the Mate 10 Pro's potential impact on the high-end market.
Huawei hopes that the awareness campaign, which includes large banners in populous cities like New York explaining how to pronounce the company's name (it's "wow way"), along with appointing Gal Gadot Chief Experience Officer, will give the company a boost that it lacked in 2017, despite a lack of carrier support. It appears Huawei will have to get used to this challenge, as it's unlikely the current U.S. administration would support future products being sold by the providers.
The company also plans to sell a Porsche Design version of the Mate 10 Pro for $1225 USD through similar open channels — Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, and the Porsche Design store — which looks similar to the main version but features a "unique front and back cover design... entirely encased in elegant yet robust glass and comes in a luxurious and exclusive Diamond Black color."
As for the Mate 10 Pro itself, it will be available in three colors, Midnight Blue, Titanium Grey and Mocha Brown and goes on sale February 18.
Reader comments
$650 is a killer deal with that gift card. Definitely gonna grab one
It's not really $650 though. You still have to hand over $799 upfront and then you get $150 to spend at that specific store...
The wording in the article is really misleading. They make it sound like you're getting a discount, but you're not.
Oh I get that part. $150 gift card. Which you could try to sell and get money back
Sounds like to me that you get the $150 gift card for pre-ordering the phone. If it is anything like how Best Buy does it, you will get the gift card at the time of purchase, and you can use it towards the price of the phone. The only thing is that you will be paying taxes of the original price of the phone, before the $150 credit.
Nice non carrier unlocked was my opinion anyway, sucks for people who were waiting for the crippled carrier versions now that it's probably not coming to Verizon as well. I'm assuming this will still work on all carriers if you want to go the non carrier route.
Works only with GSM network
It's funny though, doesn't the current administration realize that all these crappy "internet of things" being sold by Amazon, best buy, etc are made in China?
Not to mention all the security flaws discovered with all those devices and noone has a problem.
A phone running Android on the other hand is alot more secure and if Huawei tries to make it phone home with some strange usage statistics....guess what... developers will find that quick like they always have.
Is there going to be a regular Mate 10 with US warranty released?
GSM only? BS. At least offer VZW LTE bands.
what does it mean when it says the Mate 10 Pro is coming to the US? if it is just going to be sold on Amazon and Best Buy anyhow, is that just marketing talk? What is not "coming to the US" about the regular Mate 10 as opposed to the Pro? you can buy an international one that should work on Tmobile or AT&T right?
It means that it will have a US warranty which the international ones do not.
Hopefully some good will come out of this. Sell the phone in the US, offer the same financing deals as the carriers. Start to grow and eventually take market share. The incentives for buying from a carrier are becoming less and less significant. Eventually the general population will catch on and the whole market will change.
DOA.
This is not how the overwhelming majority buy their phones in the US.
Good luck!
Been rocking a Mate 10 pro a couple of weeks now. Great phone with amazing battery life (I can easily get two days on a charge). Feel a bit sorry for US that's missing out on this one (will be DOA without carrier).
Greetings from Sweden (that still has a free market ;-) )!