The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is now up for sale from Vodafone UK. You'll be able to pick up the handset for £46 per month for 24 months when you pay an upfront fee of just £10, which gives you access to unlimited texts, calls, and 4GB of monthly LTE data . Vodafone is incentivizing the launch by giving away a free Huawei Watch 2 to the first 1,000 customers.
If you need more than four gigs of data, Vodafone's Red Entertainment 8GB plan — which gives you 8GB of monthly LTE data along with free access to Sky Sports Mobile TV, Spotify Premium or NOW TV for 24 months — is available for £52 per month.
As a refresher, the Mate 10 Pro features a 6.0-inch 18:9 display, HiSilicon's latest Kirin 970 chipset with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit and eight CPU cores, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, dual 20MP + 12MP imaging sensors at the back tuned by Leica, 8MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 4000mAh battery with USB-C.
In our full review, Alex called the Mate 10 Pro the best flagship for battery life:
It's taken us a while to get here, but Huawei finally has a phone that can stand at — or at least near — the top of the Android pile. A fresh new design, dependable performance, and an excellent low-light camera complement staple "Mate" features like epic battery life and a big screen.
What makes the Mate 10 Pro a great buy today is its excellence in the core smartphone experience. Things like getting to the end of the day on a single charge, no matter what you're doing. And taking excellent photos even in challenging night-time conditions.
Interested? Hit up Vodafone UK from the link below to get your hands on the Mate 10 Pro.
