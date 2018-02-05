As promised, Huawei's flagship smartphone is available to pre-order, unlocked, from several U.S. retailers.
It wasn't the narrative that Huawei wanted, but the Mate 10 Pro, the company's latest flagship smartphone, is now available for pre-order in the U.S. — just not at any carriers.
Instead, the phone, which competes with high-end products like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 XL, is being sold, unlocked, at Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft Stores, Newegg, and B&H Photo Video.
Available in both Midnight Blue and Titanium Grey, with a Mocha Brown model coming soon, the phone will retail for $799 but come with a $150 gift card to the retailer from which it was purchased. Shipments begin February 18.
Press release:
The 'Best Smartphone at CES' Now Available in the U.S.
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 5, 2018 -- Pre-orders for the highly acclaimed HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will begin on Feb. 5in-stores and online at major electronic retailers including Amazon, BestBuy, Microsoft, Newegg, and B&H. Customers who pre-order the device from now until Feb. 17 will receive a $150 gift card from the retailer in which it was purchased. The HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will begin shipping Feb. 18.
Available in Midnight Blue and Titanium Grey now, and Mocha Brown soon; the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro's stunning design is matched only by its performance. Featuring the world's first AI-enhanced processor with a dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) in a smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro achieves new breakthroughs in computing capacity to deliver up to 25 times better performance and up to 50 times greater energy efficiency for AI-related tasks.
Partnering with renowned camera maker Leica, Huawei co-engineered the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro's dual camera with AI capabilities that enables users to take professional quality photos without having to adjust the camera settings. The camera's computer vision technology supports real-time scene and object recognition to automatically choose and adjust camera settings to capture the best photos possible.
"Huawei prides itself in delivering premium, high-performing devices that are elegant, secure and user-friendly, and the award-winning HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro embodies all those characteristics and more," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group. "The HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro has the ideal combination of camera, battery life and performance; and was designed for how individuals use a smartphone today."
Highlighting the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro's mobile AI capabilities, intelligent and intuitive new Leica camera, long-lasting battery life, and elegant design; the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro has earned 42 awards to date from global technology media, including "Best Smartphone of CES" from TechRadar, "Best of CES 2018" from Android Police, "2018 CES Top Pick" from Android Central and "Best Smartphone of 2017" from Android Authority. Editors from Android Central even proclaimed the device as Huawei's "best phone ever."
In addition to the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, the new Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 will be available online at major retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft, Newegg, and B&H. Retailing for $1,255 starting Feb. 18, the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 combines luxury aesthetics with cutting-edge mobile engineering and technology. Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 showcases a race track inspired design in a Diamond Black body, and features 6GB of RAM, 256GB of ROM and a customized UI to perfectly complement its premium experience.
I have one. Solid phone. I can recommend it. Nuff' said.
what's the best way to get the non-pro model for the US?
No CMDA?? No thanks.
Man I really wanted this phone.. but the lack of updates on my Mate 9 has me a little worried. Sucks there isn't really and perfect options for unlocked phones right now.. Razer? Riddled with issues. Essential? Nope.. even more issues. Makes me want to look into the Pixel 2 XL a little more since the price drops. I'm really hoping HTC hits one outta the park with the U12.. if it even makes it here to the US.
Can you use the $150 gift card to pay your phone off?