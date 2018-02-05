As promised, Huawei's flagship smartphone is available to pre-order, unlocked, from several U.S. retailers.

It wasn't the narrative that Huawei wanted, but the Mate 10 Pro, the company's latest flagship smartphone, is now available for pre-order in the U.S. — just not at any carriers.

Instead, the phone, which competes with high-end products like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 XL, is being sold, unlocked, at Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft Stores, Newegg, and B&H Photo Video.

Available in both Midnight Blue and Titanium Grey, with a Mocha Brown model coming soon, the phone will retail for $799 but come with a $150 gift card to the retailer from which it was purchased. Shipments begin February 18.

