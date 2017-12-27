Huawei's CEO also called some EMUI elements "stupid."

CES 2018 is right around the corner, and at the event, we're expecting to get more details on the U.S. launch for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Huawei already said that the phone would be making an appearance in the States back in October, but CES is where we'll get all the nitty-gritty details on this.

Huawei's CEO Richard Yu confirmed earlier in December that the Mate 10 Pro would be launching on a U.S.carrier in 2018, but now according to a report from The Information, we should expect the handset to be available as soon as February.

We're still unsure if other carriers will follow AT&T's footsteps.

AT&T is said to carry the Mate 10 Pro when it launches, but at this time, we're not sure if others will follow. Yu previously hinted that the phone would be available on multiple "carriers", but AT&T is the only name that's come up so far.

In addition to this, it's also reported that Yu sent out an internal memo saying that certain elements of EMUI were "stupid." EMUI is Huawei's Android skin that's been present on its devices for years now, and while the company did start to really clean things up with the Mate 9, you wouldn't find us complaining if the custom skin was tightened up even more.

There's plenty of speculation we could dive into about how much of EMUI Huawei will keep intact for the Mate 10 Pro's U.S. launch, but with CES just a few short days away, we thankfully won't have to wait too much longer for all the official details.