Because three cameras are so early 2017.

Although we're getting dangerously close to the end of 2017, that doesn't mean we've seen all of the major smartphone releases for the year. Huawei is scheduled to host a press event on October 16 to unveil its latest product offerings, and we've already heard and seen a lot about the upcoming Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. However, new information has recently surfaced regarding a third Mate 10 device – the Mate 10 Lite.

As you'd expect, the Mate 10 Lite is the least powerful of all the Mate 10 smartphones that'll be announced this coming Monday. Despite that, this is not a cheap or feature-lacking device. Just like the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, the Mate 10 Lite will come equipped with an 18:9 display. The bezels surrounding the 5.9-inch 1080 x 2160 display aren't quite as thin as what's found on the Mate 10 Pro, but they're still considerably smaller than the Pixel 2's massive forehead and chin.

The phone should be powered by Huawei's Kirin 659 processor that's clocked at 2.36GHz, 4GB of RAM, and a decently-sized 3,340 mAh battery. There's also 64GB of internal storage, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 5.1 layered over it.

In regards to cameras, this is where the Mate 10 Lite should really shine. Like a lot of other handsets released this year, the Mate 10 Lite features two cameras on the back – including a 16MP main sensor and a second 2MP one. Althgouh that might not be particularly exciting, the Mate 10 Lite kicks things up a notch by also being outfitted with two front-facing cameras. The front of the phone will house a 13MP and 2MP sensor, and this (combined with a toning flash) will supposedly allow for bokeh portrait shots with two people in the frame.

Following its announcement on October 16, the Mate 10 Lite is expected to go on sale about a month later for €379 (about $455 USD).

Dual cameras are the future, and the Huawei Mate 9 does it really well