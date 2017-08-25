Huawei is launching new MediaPads in the U.S. beginning at the end of August.

Besides its Mate flagships and Honor-branded smartphones, Huawei also makes the MediaPad line of tablets. Now, in the days before IFA, Huawei has announced four new tablets coming to the U.S. in September.

The Huawei MediaPad T3 8-inch and 10-inch and M3 Lite 8-inch and 10-inch tablets are now available for purchase from Amazon. The tablets feature entry-level specs, but they'll pack more than enough power for consuming media.

The T3 tablets include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 1200x800 displays, 16GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD) and 2GB of RAM, Android 7.0 with EMUI 5.1 on top, and a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front camera. The only difference between the two T3 tablets are the screen size and price: the 8-inch and 10-inch T3's both include a non-removable 4,800 mAh power pack. The T3 8-inch is priced at $139, while the T3 10-inch retails for $159. The T3 tablets are only available in a black/space gray coloring.

MediaPad T3 8-inch at Amazon MediaPad T3 10-inch at Amazon

The M3 Lite tablets use an unnamed octa-core processor, 1920x1200 displays 16GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), 3GB of RAM, Android 7.0 with EMUI 5.1 on top, an 8MP rear and 8MP front camera and a fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking. The 8-inch M3 Lite tablet features a 4,800 mAh battery and two Harmon Kardon speakers, while the 10-inch version sports a 6,660 mAh battery and four Harmon Kardon speakers. The M3 Lite tablets are only available in a white/silver coloring, with the 8-inch version retailing for $199 and the 10-inch version available for $249.

MediaPad M3 Lite 8-inch at Amazon See the MediaPad M3 Lite 10-inch at Amazon

Are you interested in any of Huawei's new tablets? Let us know down below!