Google's convinced Huawei to adopt RCS; now it just needs to do the same with carriers.

Although we may never get iMessage on Android, that's okay. Google's been leading the charge for RCS for a while now, and in an attempt to help expand its adoption to more carriers and other partners, Huawei is joining Google in this trek.

RCS is essentially the next step up from traditional SMS/MMS texting, and it allows for things like texting over Wi-Fi networks, non-sucky group chats, indicators when someone's read your message, etc.

One of the ways Huawei will be helping Google increase RCS's adoption is by shipping all of its future phones with Android Messages out of the box. Android Messages is Google's main showcase for RCS, and by using Android Messages as its default texting app, Huawei will be following in the footsteps of Motorola, Sony, LG, HTC, and others.

It's really encouraging to see so many OEMs work with Google is expanding RCS, but the real challenge lies with getting carriers to adopt Google's hub model.

Bell Mobility takes a first step in replacing SMS in Canada