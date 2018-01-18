Google's convinced Huawei to adopt RCS; now it just needs to do the same with carriers.
Although we may never get iMessage on Android, that's okay. Google's been leading the charge for RCS for a while now, and in an attempt to help expand its adoption to more carriers and other partners, Huawei is joining Google in this trek.
RCS is essentially the next step up from traditional SMS/MMS texting, and it allows for things like texting over Wi-Fi networks, non-sucky group chats, indicators when someone's read your message, etc.
One of the ways Huawei will be helping Google increase RCS's adoption is by shipping all of its future phones with Android Messages out of the box. Android Messages is Google's main showcase for RCS, and by using Android Messages as its default texting app, Huawei will be following in the footsteps of Motorola, Sony, LG, HTC, and others.
It's really encouraging to see so many OEMs work with Google is expanding RCS, but the real challenge lies with getting carriers to adopt Google's hub model.
Reader comments
No carriers = No worth. And how many carriers is Huawei on in the U.S.? Oh, right. Full disclosure: I have Sprint and RCS is GLORIOUS. BUT, I'm using Pulsa currently as I can't STAND the "lightness" of the app and it desperately needs a web client. Pulse is way more customizable and has the web client. I'll go right back when the web client changes; that's a deal-breaker for me.
So Android messages is better than Signal in your opinion? I have Sprint!
You're thinking too small.
Huawei isn't on any carriers in the US, but it's on pretty much every carrier in Europe and Asia.
Google wants RCS to be a global standard.
Because the US is the only country that matters apparently...
Yeah, somehow Huawei are the 3rd biggest phone manufacturer in the world behind Samsung and Apple all without being US carriers so you're "no worth" comment carries erm....no worth.
I think RCS will also be largely irrelevant until it come to third party apps. No dark theme, I won't use it. RCS or no. I suspect many people feel the same for their own reasons... And what are the chances Samsung will use messenger as default?
I could use a substratum layer, but Google will probably remove all support for OMS in P or Q anyway.
You are correct that Samsung would never bundle Android Messages as a default, but Samsung has already incorporated the Universal Profile in its own messaging app on several carriers:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Sprint/comments/6w2uec/how_to_determine_if_your...