Although it may not be as popular as Samsung or Apple in the U.S., one of the world's biggest smartphone brands is Huawei. Huawei often releases some of the best and most interesting Android phones of the year, including powerful flagships and more affordable options through its Honor sub-brand. It can be hard to keep up with Huawei's endless releases, so to help keep you in check, here are all the phones the company's launching in 2018. The phones we're still expecting Huawei Mate 11

Towards the end of 2017, Huawei decided to go out with a bang with the impressive Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. The Mate 10 Pro paved the way for Huawei's 2018 lineup, featuring the Kirin 970, a large 6-inch 18:9 screen, and fantastic dual cameras. Rumors surrounding its successor are still pretty light, but if it's anything like last year's model, it'll be big, powerful, and a true beauty to look at. The Mate 10 Pro was the first in the series to adopt a new glass back, and we'll likely see Huawei continue that trend this year with the Mate 11. Huawei Mate 10 Pro review: Best Android flagship for battery life Huawei Nova 3/Nova 3 Plus

During IFA last year, we got a chance to go hands-on with the Huawei Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus. The phones featured much more similar designs compared to the drastic difference between the original Nova and Nova Plus and offered comparable specs for just $360 and $426, respectively. The Nova 2 and 2 Plus were metal-clad phones with dual cameras, 1080p LCD displays, the Kirin 659 processor, and dual cameras. There's no reason to believe Huawei won't release a Nova 3 series before 2018 is over, so we'll be sure to keep an eye out for a Nova 3 and 3 Plus over the coming months. Huawei Nova 2 + Nova 2 Plus hands-on Honor 8X

Released at the very end of last year, the Honor 7X continues to be one of the best ways to spend less than $200 on a smartphone well into 2018. Honor really hit the nail on the head with the 7X, offering a sturdy metal design, fast Kirin 659 processor, 5.93-inch 18:9 display, and respectable dual cameras for just $199 in the U.S. We fully expect an Honor 8X to be announced before 2018 is over, featuring a similar price and even more bang-for-your-buck. Honor 7X review: The new budget champion The phones that have already come out Huawei P20/P20 Lite/P20 Pro

A few months after the Mate 10's U.S. launch, Huawei came out swinging once more with its P20 series — consisting of the P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro. There are a lot of similarities with the three phones, including glass designs, fingerprint sensors, and notches in their displays. While all of the handsets are worth a look, the P20 Pro is easily the most eye-catching. In addition to its ultra-reflective and color-changing glass back with the Twilight color, you'll find not one, not two, but three rear cameras — including a 40MP RGB sensor, 20MP mono sensor, and 8MP telephoto one. The end result of this wild combination are some of the best photographs you can take from a smartphone, especially when it comes to low-light shots. You'll find a lot to love about the P20 Pro, but depending on where you live, buying it could prove to be a bit tricky. Where to buy the Huawei P20 Pro in the U.S. and Canada Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS

If the P20 Pro isn't cool enough for you and you've got endless amounts of cash to burn through, the Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS might be the perfect fit. This is essentially the same phone as the P20 Pro, but it's got a different design, stunning red color, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a pain-inducing $2000 price tag. The Porsche Design Mate RS certainly isn't for everyone, but it's easily the most eye-catching phone in all of Huawei's lineup for the year. See at Porsche Design Huawei Mate SE

On the complete polar opposite end of the spectrum from the Mate RS is the Huawei Mate SE. The Mate SE costs just $249 in the States and comes with a 5.93-inch edge-to-edge 18:9 FHD+ display, dual 16MP and 2MP rear cameras, Kirin 659 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and a large 3,340 mAh battery. It's also available in both Grey and Gold colors. You get a lot of bang-for-your-buck with the Mate SE, but if you want to stretch your dollars even further, I'd suggest checking out the Honor 7X that was released at the tail-end of 2017. Honor 7X vs. Huawei Mate SE: What's the difference? Honor View 10

Honor's first phone for 2018 was the Honor View 10, and boy does it have a lot to offer. This is one of the pricier Honor phones at $499, but it comes equipped with just about every flagship feature you could ask for. The Honor 10 impresses at first glance with a metal unibody design and ultra-slim bezels. The display measures in at 5.99-inches with an 18:9 aspect ratio and has a resolution of 2160 x 1080. There's a fingerprint sensor underneath it, 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom of the frame, and dual 16MP + 20MP cameras on the back. Other goodies include the Kirin 970, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, NFC, and Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top of it. Add all that together with a face unlock feature and a long-lasting 3,750 mAh battery, and you end up with one heck of a phone. See at Amazon Honor 10

The Honor 10 was released in late April, and it has more in common with the Honor View 10 than just a similar name. Just like the View 10, the Honor 10 has the Kirin 970, 6GB RAM, and either 128GB or 64GB of storage. However, that's where the similarities end. You'll find dual cameras on the Honor 10, but they're a bit different with 16MP and 24MP sensors. There's also a 24MP shooter for the selfie camera, 5.84-inch 1080p LCD screen with a notch at the top, and a reflective, color-changing glass back just like the Huawei P20 Pro. The Honor 10 is available in China and the UK, and depending on the storage configuration you choose, you'll spend between $414 and $478. Honor 10 announced with the P20's design and a much lower price Honor 7A/7C