What you need to know
- Huawei has unveiled three new tablets running its HarmonyOS operating system.
- The new 12.6-inch MatePad Pro features a 16:10 OLED panel, HiSilicon's Kirin 9000E chipset, and a 10,050mAh battery.
- It has been priced at €799 ($975) in Europe
Huawei introduced three new MatePad series tablets at its HarmonyOS event today, alongside the Huawei Watch 3. As you would expect, the new MatePad tablets run Huawei's "in-house developed" HarmonyOS operating system.
The 12.6-inch MatePad Pro sports a 1600 x 2560 OLED display with thin bezels and HDR10 compliance. Huawei's answer to the best Android tablets is powered by HiSilicon's Kirin 9000E chipset, a slightly less impressive version of the flagship Kirin 9000 chip. The tablet packs a large 10,050mAh battery with support for 40W wired charging and 27W wireless charging. It also includes Wi-Fi 6 support, eight speakers, and a triple-camera setup on the back.
The 10.8-inch MatePad Pro is similar to the 12.6-inch model in most areas, but comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset and an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also packs a smaller 7,250mAh battery.
Huawei's all-new MatePad 11 has a 10.95-inch LCD display featuring the same 120Hz refresh rate as the smaller MatePad Pro. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with a quad-speaker system tuned by Harman Kardon. Keeping the lights on is a 7,250mAh battery. All three tablets support Huawei's second-generation M-Pencil stylus, which touts improved 9ms latency and a platinum-coated transparent nib.
While Huawei's HarmonyOS 2.0 may not impress everyone, it promises a "desktop-like" experience on the new MatePad tablets. Thanks to the Multi-screen collaboration feature, you'll be able to easily control your Huawei phone from your MatePad tablet. You can even use the tablet as a secondary display using Mirror mode with compatible Windows 10 Huawei laptops.
The 12.6-inch MatePad Pro will retail for €799 in Europe, while the MatePad 11 will be available from €399. There's currently no word on when the tablets will be available to purchase, although Huawei has promised to share more details soon.
Huawei Watch 3 review: Crown prince
Huawei's best smartwatch yet runs on its own HarmonyOS software but takes inspiration from Apple and Google's watches in all the right places.
Android 12 features we love: The Android runtime is a Mainline module
Google needs to make sure every app in Google Play works on every phone. It also needs to be able to do that without requiring a full system OTA update. Putting ART into Project Mainline is the solution.
Up to 26% of users switch from iOS to Android — here's why
Apple may be seeing a lot of users switching to Android phones, but it doesn't care, and experts say it's because the company is in the business of creating a lifestyle.
These heavy duty & kids cases are perfect for the Amazon Fire HD 10
It's cool to have a super-slim and minimal case that doesn't add any bulk, but those cases don't offer much in the way of protecting your Amazon Fire HD 10. There are many great options out there that are either heavy-duty, designed for kids, or both, so your Fire HD 10 can withstand anything.