Just about every OEM is eager to release new hardware that's faster and more powerful than past releases, but Huawei's announced plans to go a slightly different route this year. Starting this August, it'll begin rolling out its free GPU Turbo update that dramatically boots the graphical performance for a number of its existing phones.

Huawei says GPU Turbo works similar to the turbocharger in a car, noting that it's "able to accelerate performance by optimizing system utilization of software and hardware resources." When the update lands on a phone, it'll see a 60% increase in graphics processing and a 30% reduction in power consumption — resulting in better gaming performance and longer battery life.

Huawei needs to work with developers to ensure GPU Turbo is properly taken advantage of, and out of the box, the update will be noticeable in PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

The current rollout schedule for the GPU Turbo update is as follows:

Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate RS — Coming August 2018 to Europe, Russia, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro — Coming August 2018 to Europe, Russia, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Huawei Mate 10 Lite — Coming September 2018 to all markets

Huawei Nova 2i — Coming September 2018 to all markets

Huawei P Smart — Coming September 2018 to all markets

Huawei P20 Lite — Coming September 2018 to Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Huawei Y9 (2018) — Coming September 2018 to all markets

Huawei Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro — Coming November 2018 to all markets

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus — Coming November 2018 to all markets

If you've got any of the above phones, are you excited for the GPU Turbo update?

These are all the Huawei/Honor phones coming out in 2018