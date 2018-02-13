Huawei's Mate 10 Pro is slated to make its debut in the U.S. sometime later this month, with the phone currently up for pre-order at Best Buy for $799 (with all purchases coming with a $150 Best Buy gift card). That's a decent price for what is a great phone in its own right, but Huawei isn't doing itself any favors with its latest marketing tactic. The company asked potential "beta testers" on Facebook to contribute reviews on the Mate 10 Pro's Best Buy listing, asking them to "tell us why you WANT to own the Mate 10 Pro in the review section of our pre-sale Beat Buy retail page."

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Mate 10 Pro's Best Buy listing is littered with fake praise for the device as a result. To put things into context, an unreleased phone has an overall customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 on the retailer, with 95% of "customers" recommending the product. The contest ran from January 31 to february 9, and most of the 108 "reviews" of the device are from that time period.