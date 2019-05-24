This past week's been a tough one for Huawei. The Trump Administration banned the company from working with U.S. suppliers, meaning that Huawei's relationship with Google will effectively end after August 19. We also saw Huawei lose its relationship with ARM, the company that helped build Huawei's in-house Kirin processors.

Now, it's been confirmed that Huawei has been removed as a member from the SD Association.

The SD Association is the non-profit organization in charge of overseeing SD card standards, including microSD cards used in smartphones. While current Huawei phones with microSD card slots will continue to work just fine, this likely means future devices from the company won't have this functionality.

MicroSD cards in current Huawei phones will continue to work like normal.

While that's certainly not good news, it's not the worst blow Huawei's received during this mess. Last October, Huawei unveiled its own proprietary system for expandable storage using its "NM Cards." While not as convenient as being able to go out and buy any microSD card to add more storage, at least Huawei has a backup system in place to account for this loss.

On a similar note, the Wi-Fi Alliance also "temporarily restricted" Huawei from its group. Similar to the SD Association, the Wi-Fi Alliance is in charge of creating/managing Wi-Fi standards for various technologies. Furthermore, Huawei voluntarily removed itself from semiconductor organization JEDEC.

Commenting on this news, Huawei told Nikkei: