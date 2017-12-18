This is a big step for the company.

As great as Huawei's devices have gotten over the years, the company still has a very minimal presence in the United States. The Huawei brand just isn't anywhere close to the recognition of Samsung, LG, or even HTC, but this should start to change come next year.

Speaking to ABC News, Huawei's President of Consumer Business, Richard Yu, confirmed that the company would launch its Mate 10 Pro flagship phone on a United States carrier in 2018. There have been murmurings about this since the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro's announcement, and we're quite excited to see how this plays out for Huawei.

Per Richard Yu –

We will sell our flagship phone, our product, in the U.S. market through carriers next year. I think we can bring value to the carriers and to consumers. Better product, better innovation, better user experience.

A previous report suggested the Mate 10 Pro would launch on AT&T in the U.S., and now that we have Yu's word, it's likely that this will be one of the carriers the phone will be available through. Yu's wording of "carriers" hints at the Mate 10 Pro launching on more than one, but it's unclear at this time what other carrier that could be.

More exact details will be shared at CES this coming January, so we won't have to wait too much longer before getting the final word on what's going on.