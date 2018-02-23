We've been hearing leaks and rumors regarding the Huawei P20 for quite some time now, and just a few short days before MWC 2018 begins, Huawei's sent out a teaser to make sure you don't forget about its event next month.

There's been some debate regarding whether the upcoming phone would be branded as the P20 or P11, and while sources of ours confirmed this earlier in the year, this is the first time Huawei's officially acknowledged the P20 name.