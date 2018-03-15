Whether it be a variable aperture system on the Galaxy S9 or crazy-good software on the Pixel 2 , there's a lot of excellent work being done with smartphone cameras right now. Huawei is expected to take things a step further by equipping its upcoming P20 Pro with three rear cameras, and to tease some of its capabilities, we have two new promo videos.

In the first video titled "See Brighter", we see a man with a DSLR that's struggling to get enough light in his shot. After the built-in flash fails to deliver, he then ads a more powerful one to the top. When this doesn't work, he brings out one soft box and two umbrella lights before being pleased by the end result.

To his left, however, a woman that's supposed to be using the P20 takes just one photo and is done before we see "#SeeBrighter."

In the second "See Closer" clip, our DSLR-wielding friend returns – this time using three different cameras to try and get the perfect shot. Once again, the woman and her P20 beat him with ease. After this, Huawei tells us to "#SeeCloser."