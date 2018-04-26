Like it says above the title of this article, the hits really do keep coming against Huawei. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal , Huawei is now being criminally investigated by the United States Justice Department for violating sanctions the U.S. has with Iran.

Unfortunately, that's about all we know for the time being. It's uncertain how deep into the investigation the Justice Department is, and when asked for comment, Huawei declined to say anything.

This news follows Huawei's recent announcement on April 18 that it would be shifting its focus to existing markets and away from the U.S., and that came as a response to back-to-back attacks against the company from the U.S. government since the beginning of the year.

ZTE has also been faced with similar heat, albeit more damaging as the Department of Commerce hit it with a seven-year ban from using any software or hardware components that are exported from the United States – effectively stopping its smartphone business in the country.

It's possible that further allegations against Huawei could result in a similar fate as we saw with ZTE, but since so little is known about this new investigation, we can't make too great of assumptions for the time being.

Based on what we've seen so far, do you think the United States' hostility towards Huawei is warranted?

