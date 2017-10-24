$0 down and 0% APR? Not too shabby.

As bezels get thinner and cameras get better, prices of today's smartphones also get higher. Monthly payments when buying a phone through a carrier help to make these rising costs more manageable, but if you want to purchase a phone unlocked and directly through the manufacturer, these options sometimes aren't available. HTC is revamping its own financing program today under the new name of "HTC Financing", and it doesn't sound half-bad.

HTC is partnering with TD Bank to make the program possible, and the biggest draw here is that you can purchase a new phone for $0 down. You'll need to buy a phone that costs $599 or more in order to use HTC Financing, and at the time of publication, the only one on HTC's website that qualifies for this is the U11.

If you buy a 64GB U11 with HTC Financing, you'll pay $0 down and then $28/month for 24 months. You can pick up the 128GB model for the same $0 down, but your monthly rate will be increased to $31/month for 24 months. HTC Financing is available on the unlocked U11 and all of the carrier versions (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon), and better yet, there's a 0% APR no matter which variant you choose.

HTC Financing admittedly sounds like a great deal for those that want to pick up a U11 without handing over $649 or $729 upfront, and with the U11 Plus right around the corner, the timing for its release is just right. You could certainly pick up a U11 using HTC Financing right now if you wanted to, but seeing as how the Plus will be announced on November 2, we'd advise being patient for a few more days to see what it has to offer.

