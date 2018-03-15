Following up on the U11 and U11+ from 2017, we've been expecting HTC to release successors to those two phones in the forms of the U12 and U12+. However, according to a new report from Venture Beat's Evan Blass , that's no longer the case.

Rather than releasing two flagships over the course of the year like we've seen from Samsung and LG, HTC will instead focus all of its efforts on one single device – the HTC U12+. The U12+ will succeed both the U11 and U11+ (a phone that never came to the United States), and it's got all the makings of a 2018 flagship.

The HTC U12+ will reportedly come equipped with a 6-inch LCD display with a WQHD+ resolution and slim bezels. Two 8MP cameras will live on the front, and the back will be home to a 16MP and 12MP combo. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 with 6GB of RAM will power the U12+, and this will be paired with 64GB or 128GB of storage and a 3,420 mAh battery.

The U12+ has the makings of a 2018 flagship, but is that enough?

HTC's Edge Sense feature is expected to remain intact, and the current release window is slated for either late April or early May.

A lot of this lines up with what we were already expecting for the regular U12, and while it may be disappointing to HTC fans to hear that they'll only get one flagship this year, it's really not all that surprising.

Shortly after the company finalized the sale of thousands of employees of its smartphone division to Google, HTC's smartphone president up and left. Add that together with 10 quarters of consecutive losses (and counting) for its mobile business, and things really aren't looking good for the company.

I'm still excited to see what the U12+ has to offer, but considering it'll be going up against phones like the Galaxy S9 and Pixel 3, I don't envision it making any sort of dent in Samsung and Google's sales this year.