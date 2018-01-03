Saying goodbye to the U11's circa-2015 bezels.
Although it didn't have a fancy 18:9 display with slim bezels, the HTC U11 was a truly excellent flagship for 2017 that got more right than wrong. Unfortunately, its arguably outdated design (at least from the front) and stiff competition from Samsung, Apple, and Google held it back from making the impression it probably should have. We're anticipating a proper sequel at some point this year, and a new render has surfaced of what's supposedly our first look at the HTC U12.
The render showcases the front of the U12 with its screen turned off, and although it's difficult to see, it's expected that the U12 will ship with extremely slim bezels unlike the U11. HTC showed that it can trim down bezels with the U11+, and these should be even smaller on the U12. Previous rumors have suggested that we could even get a 4K display on the U12, but it remains to be seen whether or not this comes to fruition.
The U12 should be powered by the Snapdragon 845, the fingerprint sensor will be moved to the back, and HTC might use the U12 to finally get on the dual rear camera bandwagon.
As always with these early renders, we advise taking everything here with a grain of salt. Phoney renders have popped up in the past, but what we're seeing here doesn't seem far-fetched at all.
If you're looking forward to the U12, what features/specs are you hoping for the most?
Reader comments
If it comes to the US they need to get it in the carriers. Oh, and I want the headphone jack back.
For sales yes, but personally could care less about crappy carrier models. As long as they continue selling unbranded on HTC.com I'm fine.
But for regular people yes being on carrier shelf helps but still probably won't sell anywhere near Samsung or even LG.
Well, if they don't get enough sales, they'll cease to be a company in the long run so yeah, they need carrier support.
It will come to carriers, HTC has always been a product carriers have. Now which carrier(s) will have it, is the question. As far as the headphone jack goes, Htc probably won’t have one, since they follow recent trends of the industry, but who really knows .
carriers don't have the 11, why would they have the 12...
Wireless charging please! I would be very surprised if they brought back the headphone jack.
Front facing speakers please!
If manufacturers start bringing the headphone jack back, people will never let it die.
Fine with me. Bluetooth and battery tech need to improve in order to make this a permanent solution.
I wouldn't get this phone. HTC has horrible warranty repair. Just check the forums on this website. I took me over 50 days and filing complaints with the BBB before HTC sent me a replacement U11.
It's a shame because HTC makes stellar phones, but I am not purchasing their wares ever again. Buyer beware!
They do have horrible warranty repair. I can vouch for that
What a shame! HTC U.S. used to have great warranty service out of their Houston facility. I had repairs done to both a phone and tablet, with excellent results. Ahhh, the 'ole gray mare ain't what she used to be.
OLED display
Hmmm, I had my One M8 repaired twice for free, no hassles at all. First time was when one about 1/4" of the screen stopped responding, and then the replacement had a faulty camera. It was technically out of warranty the second time but they still took care of it.
Amoled or no go
I was getting the U12 until I read fingerprint sensor on the back. That's a massive no for me the way I use my phone. Under the screen will be the best bet though. Here's hoping.
Yeah, sensor on the front gets used dozens of times a day for me. On the back would mean picking the phone up every time, and I don't want to do that.
HTC had dual sensors and portrait mode long before Samsung and Apple, so it will be going back for them. I'm fine with one stellar camera, but if they do dual, that's fine. Not sure I'm on the "dated" bandwagon in terms of screen bezels. I know it started when Michael Fisher put both feet up HTC's behind for the U11 bezels, then gave a pass to other phones that had bigger ones. But, the U11's normal aspect ratio gives us a bigger viewing area than the dinky little screen of the iPhone X, or pretty much any other narrow phone. Some people prefer usability over eye candy.
Wireless charging would broaden the appeal, so they should include it for that reason. However, don't look for them to go back to the 3.5 jack. The jack offers no advantages other than being old, and HTC has something that's far better.
I'm fine with the design, and the liquid glass back still gets more looks than any other phone I've had or any of my friends have had. I only wish they would put strategic bumps to reduce scratching. You don't notice it, but the bottom of the back of mine has micro-abrasions from sitting in a car holder and jouncing about with road dust between the phone and the hard plastic holder. The front has a few scratches, but that's from nurses, and I'll leave the story with that, lol. One nice thing that HTC DID do that they didn't tell anyone about, is that they made the U11 screen with an almost impossible to detect curve to it so that the corners have more contact than the rest of the screen. So if it DOES get jostled around face down on some grit in an unauthorized hospital room at the end of the hall in the middle of the night, it will only get scratched on the corners ;)
Performance wise, it will be faster than all but a few phones that will come out later in the year. It needs 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage, with micro SD expansion.
I'm really not a fan of OLED and all it's problems, so I'm fine with an excellent SLCD display. I doubt Samsung would give them very good screens in the first place, and I question if LG COULD give them very good screens. Samsung holding up supplies was the reason HTC went to LDC in the first place, and the only drawback I see is latency preventing Daydream approval.
Yup...looks like a shiny black rectangle! That's quite the design! :P
Hopefully can use it on Verizon.
I wish they'd drop the U already. What the hell does that have to do with anything? They go from M9 to 10 to U Ultra (terrible phone BTW) to U11. Dunno. HTC will sell about 2% of the total phones this year and continue to stay an also ran. They would have been better off getting bought by Google. On a high note though, they made great Pixel phones this year and last.
Hopefully this well be in 4k. People say that 4k is overkill but 4k + HDR 10 content is amazing. Also, the new chipset should be able to make it so that it last longer with a 4k screen without killing the battery. Also keep the liquid back and improve further on an already great camera. Please for the love of all that is holy, do not charge 1k or HTC is finished, done.
"and although it's difficult to see"
I can't see anything at all, would be a big help if you would have increased the contrast or some other photoshop magic to make the display easy to see.
AMOLED panel, 4,000 mAh+ OPTIMIZED battery, a visual overhaul of Sense UI, and improved BoomSound.
Bring back the jack.
Not gonna lie, the upper and lower bezels could be a little smaller than the U11. But not too small - it's nice to have a spot in the front to grab that doesn't wake the screen. Besides, if it's too small there won't be room for a front fingerprint sensor. I know it's a personal preference, but I have the U11 and it is the fastest and most accurate fingerprint scanner I've ever used. I'd like them to keep it up front, but sounds like it'll be around back. Hopefully it's the same sensor at least.
I do miss the headphone jack, but the battery on the U11 is great so using the adapter (and HTC's is fantastic) isn't a killer, and the included headphones are excellent. Maybe they can include a splitter that allows charging while using analog headphones. Or at least develop and sell one.
Obviously I'm assuming the U12 is just improving on what the U11 already did. 4K is fine if they can get another 10% in battery capacity in there, but I prefer the SLCD over LED. I agree with Altema's comment as well: they wouldn't get Samsung's best panels and if you're going LED it has to be Samsung. Nobody else is getting it right in this small of a screen.
hate to say it, but this brand is a dead man walking. just a matter of time before they fold.
Hope the battery is similar to the one in the U11+