Saying goodbye to the U11's circa-2015 bezels.

Although it didn't have a fancy 18:9 display with slim bezels, the HTC U11 was a truly excellent flagship for 2017 that got more right than wrong. Unfortunately, its arguably outdated design (at least from the front) and stiff competition from Samsung, Apple, and Google held it back from making the impression it probably should have. We're anticipating a proper sequel at some point this year, and a new render has surfaced of what's supposedly our first look at the HTC U12.

The render showcases the front of the U12 with its screen turned off, and although it's difficult to see, it's expected that the U12 will ship with extremely slim bezels unlike the U11. HTC showed that it can trim down bezels with the U11+, and these should be even smaller on the U12. Previous rumors have suggested that we could even get a 4K display on the U12, but it remains to be seen whether or not this comes to fruition.

The U12 should be powered by the Snapdragon 845, the fingerprint sensor will be moved to the back, and HTC might use the U12 to finally get on the dual rear camera bandwagon.

As always with these early renders, we advise taking everything here with a grain of salt. Phoney renders have popped up in the past, but what we're seeing here doesn't seem far-fetched at all.

If you're looking forward to the U12, what features/specs are you hoping for the most?