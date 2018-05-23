There's a lot to like about HTC's U12+ flagship, including some innovative features that are sure to turn heads. With an all-glass design and optional translucent back, the phone is very similar to most high-end Android phones in 2018: a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 6-inch QHD display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, dual cameras, and a 3,500mAh battery. Oh, and Android 8.0.

But at $800, can HTC turn turning heads into sales?