There's a lot to like about HTC's U12+ flagship, including some innovative features that are sure to turn heads. With an all-glass design and optional translucent back, the phone is very similar to most high-end Android phones in 2018: a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 6-inch QHD display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, dual cameras, and a 3,500mAh battery. Oh, and Android 8.0.

But at $800, can HTC turn turning heads into sales?

Category Specification
Operating System Android 8.0, HTC Sense
Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Adreno 630 GPU
Display 6-inch 2880x1440
2:1 aspect ratio
Super LCD 6
Gorilla Glass 5
DCI-P3, HDR10
RAM 6GB
Storage 64 / 128GB UFS 2.1
Main Camera 12MP, 1.4μm pixels
ƒ/1.75 lens, OIS, EIS
UltraPixel 4, UltraSpeed AF, HDR Boost
Secondary Camera 16MP 1μm pixels
ƒ2.6 lens, 2x optical zoom, portrait mode
Video 4K @ 60fps
1080p @ 240fps slo-mo
360° 3D Audio with 4 microphones
Front Cameras Dual 8MP sensors
1.12μm pixel size, f/2.0
84° wide-angle FOV, portrait mode
Water/Dust Resistance IP68
Battery 3,500mAh
Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0
Audio HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition
HTC USonic
USB-C + noise cancelling headphones
Dual SIM Some regions
Hybrid SIM2/SD slot
Network 4G LTE Cat. 18 up to 1.2Gbps
FDD Bands 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,17,20, 28, 32, 66
TDD: Bands 38, 39, 40, 41
Voice assistants Google Assistant, Alexa
Colors Translucent Blue, Flaming Red, Ceramic Black
Dimensions 156.6 x 73.9 x 8.7-9.7mm
Weight 188 grams
Price $799 USD

HTC U11

Main

Amazon Sprint HTC