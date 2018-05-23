There's a lot to like about HTC's U12+ flagship, including some innovative features that are sure to turn heads. With an all-glass design and optional translucent back, the phone is very similar to most high-end Android phones in 2018: a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 6-inch QHD display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, dual cameras, and a 3,500mAh battery. Oh, and Android 8.0.
But at $800, can HTC turn turning heads into sales?
|Category
|Specification
|Operating System
|Android 8.0, HTC Sense
|Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Adreno 630 GPU
|Display
|6-inch 2880x1440
2:1 aspect ratio
Super LCD 6
Gorilla Glass 5
DCI-P3, HDR10
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64 / 128GB UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|12MP, 1.4μm pixels
ƒ/1.75 lens, OIS, EIS
UltraPixel 4, UltraSpeed AF, HDR Boost
|Secondary Camera
|16MP 1μm pixels
ƒ2.6 lens, 2x optical zoom, portrait mode
|Video
|4K @ 60fps
1080p @ 240fps slo-mo
360° 3D Audio with 4 microphones
|Front Cameras
|Dual 8MP sensors
1.12μm pixel size, f/2.0
84° wide-angle FOV, portrait mode
|Water/Dust Resistance
|IP68
|Battery
|3,500mAh
Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0
|Audio
|HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition
HTC USonic
USB-C + noise cancelling headphones
|Dual SIM
|Some regions
Hybrid SIM2/SD slot
|Network
|4G LTE Cat. 18 up to 1.2Gbps
FDD Bands 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,17,20, 28, 32, 66
TDD: Bands 38, 39, 40, 41
|Voice assistants
|Google Assistant, Alexa
|Colors
|Translucent Blue, Flaming Red, Ceramic Black
|Dimensions
|156.6 x 73.9 x 8.7-9.7mm
|Weight
|188 grams
|Price
|$799 USD