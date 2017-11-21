The HTC U11 and U11+ represent a new direction for the Taiwanese company, featuring an all-glass build, great camera and squeeze input.
HTC has, to put it lightly, seen better days. And years. In 2017, the company is trying an all-new design language to entice customers. Gone are the solid metal builds from the HTC One lineup, replaced by slick, reflective glass. On the inside, the HTC U11 and U11+ feature standard flagship components for 2017, and the company can finally stand toe-to-toe with competitors' cameras.
Here's everything you need to know about the HTC U11 and U11+.
The U11 was released in spring of 2017, with the U11+ coming out in the fall. Both are similar enough on the inside, with the U11+ featuring a more modern, small-bezel design. Be sure to check out our review of the U11 and hands-on preview of the U11+.
Phones need something inside to make them go beep, and the U11 and U11+ both feature the best internals for 2017:
|Category
|HTC U11
|HTC U11+
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 with HTC Sense
Android 8.0 upgrade rolling out
|Android 8.0 with HTC Sense
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Network
|4G LTE Cat. 16
|4G LTE Cat. 16
|RAM
|4 / 6GB (Varies by region)
|4 / 6GB (Varies by region)
|Storage
|64 / 128GB UFS
microSD up to 2TB
|64 / 128GB (Varies by region)
microSD up to 2TB
|Dual SIM
|Some regions. Hybrid SIM2/SD slot
|Some regions. Hybrid SIM2/SD slot
|Display
|5.5-inch Quad HD SuperLCD 5
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|6-inch SuperLCD 6, 2880x1440
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Main Camera
|12MP, 1.4μm pixels, f/1.7 lens, OIS, EIS
UltraPixel 3, UltraSpeed AF, HDR Boost
|12MP UltraPixel 3, 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.7
UltraSpeed Autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, Dual LED flash
|Front Camera
|16MP, f/2.0 with UltraPixel mode
|8MP, f/2.0, 85-degree field of view
BSI sensor, HDR Boost
|Water/Dust Resistance
|IP67
|IP68
|Battery
|3,000mAh
Quick Charge 3.0
|3930mAh
Quick Charge 3.0
|Audio
|HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi
HTC USonic
USB-C + noise cancelling headphones
|HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi
HTC USonic
USB-C + noise cancelling headphones
Qualcomm aptX HD, LDAC 24-bit high resol
|Colors
|Ice white, brilliant black, sapphire blue, solar red, amazing silver
|Brilliant black, translucent
The U11+ has a sweet translucent variant
HTC isn't one to shy away from exotic colors on its smartphones. The U11 has a fiery red version and I always wanted to pick up the awesome blue HTC One M7. For the U11+, HTC went in a slightly different direction. There's the standard glossy black variant, but also a really intriguing translucent variant. It isn't completely clear, but you'd be able to pick out the NFC antenna and other components on board.
The squeeze feature is surprisingly useful
While squeezing the side of your phone may sound gimmicky, it's actually quite practical. Users can map a short or long squeeze to two separate actions, including custom actions within applications. For example, you can set a short squeeze within Google Maps to zoom in on the map, while a long squeeze could start navigation home. Squeezes can also be used for system functions like launching the camera app, toggling the flashlight or taking a screenshot.
The U11+ is kinda, sorta related to the Pixel XL 2
Smartphones take about 18 months to develop from start to finish, and along the way, things can get complicated due to supply constraints or a different focus within the company. There were rumors earlier this year that we'd see three Pixel phones: what we now know as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and a third device slotted somewhere in the middle. That rumored device had a lot of similarities to the Pixel 2 XL, with a 6-inch 18:9 screen, a rear fingerprint sensor, and the same general proportions. But some of that is table stakes: the Pixel 2 line and the U11+ use similar internal components because they're using the standard 2017 flagship parts. It's fun to think about, but it's unlikely the U11+ was meant to wear the Google badge.
