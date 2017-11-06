All of HTC's wallpapers from the U11+ are up for grabs to download and use on any phone.
The U11+ is HTC's new hotness, and the phone that I would buy in a heartbeat ... if it were available in the U.S. For anyone else who's unable or just uninterested in picking up the U11+, but still wants the wallpapers, developer LlabTooFeR has made them available to download.
There are 21 wallpapers in total, ranging from geometric shapes and structures to more fluid, liquid-like patterns, all with a variety of colors to choose from. My personal favorites are the last three in the collection, which look like colorized closeups of the rings in a tree trunk. We have a preview of some of the included wallpapers, as well a link to download the full set.
Are you planning on getting the U11+? Or at the very least, using its colorful collection of wallpapers?
Reader comments
They look like PowerPoint graphics. Pass.