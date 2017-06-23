Dual-SIM red U11 launches via HTC's online store, priced £649.

Just a few days after its launch in the U.S., HTC has announced that the vibrant "solar red" version of its U11 flagship is now available to pre-order in the UK.

It's available exclusively from HTC's online storefront at HTC.com, where it sells for £649. Unlike the other U11 colors, the red variant is only available as a dual-SIM model — however, the dual-SIM version can be used just like its single-SIM counterpart, with a SIM + microSD card.

The solar red U11 is the most striking color for HTC's latest smartphone, shifting between a deep red and bright, lustrous gold depending on the angle at which it's held. Beyond the change in color and the addition of a second SIM slot, you're getting the same excellent Android flagship we reviewed back in May: A speedy device with a unique glass-backed design, and one of the best cameras out there.

