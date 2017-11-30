It's become something of a sad cliche to preface an HTC review with a grim recap of just how far the Taiwanese company has fallen in the past half-decade. Sure: HTC has indeed seen better days, but it still knows how to make great Android phones, as evidenced by the quality of this year's U11 handset.

Now, as the year draws to a close, there's a new model on the horizon — boasting a larger, taller screen, a gigantic battery and Android Oreo out of the box. The HTC U11+ sees HTC join the 18:9 club while further refining its "liquid surface" glass design and introducing a smattering of new software features — all while retaining the key features that made the U11 a great device. Unfortunately, there's no U.S. launch planned for the U11+, but it's out now in parts of Asia, and coming to Europe soon.

Check out our video review above for a full rundown on what's good — and not so good — about the latest phone from everyone's favorite Android underdog.