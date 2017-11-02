Snapdragon 835, Oreo, and an enormous battery.

HTC's new big-screened handset, the U11+, builds upon one of the lesser-known flagships of 2017 and adds a big battery, Android Oreo and a new 18:9 aspect ratio. We've got a full hands-on report live now, but if you'd prefer to peruse the spec sheet, that's exactly what you'll find down below. Enjoy!