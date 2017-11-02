Snapdragon 835, Oreo, and an enormous battery.

HTC's new big-screened handset, the U11+, builds upon one of the lesser-known flagships of 2017 and adds a big battery, Android Oreo and a new 18:9 aspect ratio. We've got a full hands-on report live now, but if you'd prefer to peruse the spec sheet, that's exactly what you'll find down below. Enjoy!

Category Specification
Platform Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 64-bit octa-core up to 2.45GHz
Display 6-inch SuperLCD 6, 2880x1440
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
RAM 4/6GB (Varies by region)
Storage 64/128GB (Varies by region)
microSD up to 2TB
Battery 3930mAh
Quick Charge 3.0
Water/dust-resistance IP68
Main Camera 12MP UltraPixel 3, 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.7
UltraSpeed Autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, Dual LED flash
Front Camera 8MP, f/2.0, 85-degree field of view
BSI sensor, HDR Boost
Sound HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation
HTC BoomSound™ Hi-Fi edition
Hi-Res Audio stereo recording,Hi-Res audio certified
Qualcomm aptX HD, LDAC 24-bit high resolution wireless audio
Network HSPA: 850/900/1900/2100 MHz
FDD-LTE Band 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 32
TDD-LTE Band 38, 39, 40, 41
Sensors Edge Sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Motion G-sensor, Compass sensor, Gyro sensor, Magnetic sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Sensor Hub for activity tracking
Location GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
Connectivity USB 3.1, Type-C
802.11ac Wi-Fi Dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
HTC Connect, AirPlay, Chromecast, DLNA, Miracast
Additional Features Always-on voice commands, Motion Launch, Quiet ring on pick-up, Pocket mode, Flip to mute, Display color personalization
Size  158.5 x 74.9 x 8.5 mm
Weight  188 g