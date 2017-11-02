Snapdragon 835, Oreo, and an enormous battery.
HTC's new big-screened handset, the U11+, builds upon one of the lesser-known flagships of 2017 and adds a big battery, Android Oreo and a new 18:9 aspect ratio. We've got a full hands-on report live now, but if you'd prefer to peruse the spec sheet, that's exactly what you'll find down below. Enjoy!
|Category
|Specification
|Platform
|Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 64-bit octa-core up to 2.45GHz
|Display
|6-inch SuperLCD 6, 2880x1440
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|RAM
|4/6GB (Varies by region)
|Storage
|64/128GB (Varies by region)
microSD up to 2TB
|Battery
|3930mAh
Quick Charge 3.0
|Water/dust-resistance
|IP68
|Main Camera
|12MP UltraPixel 3, 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.7
UltraSpeed Autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, Dual LED flash
|Front Camera
|8MP, f/2.0, 85-degree field of view
BSI sensor, HDR Boost
|Sound
|HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation
HTC BoomSound™ Hi-Fi edition
Hi-Res Audio stereo recording,Hi-Res audio certified
Qualcomm aptX HD, LDAC 24-bit high resolution wireless audio
|Network
|HSPA: 850/900/1900/2100 MHz
FDD-LTE Band 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28, 32
TDD-LTE Band 38, 39, 40, 41
|Sensors
|Edge Sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Motion G-sensor, Compass sensor, Gyro sensor, Magnetic sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Sensor Hub for activity tracking
|Location
|GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|Connectivity
|USB 3.1, Type-C
802.11ac Wi-Fi Dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
HTC Connect, AirPlay, Chromecast, DLNA, Miracast
|Additional Features
|Always-on voice commands, Motion Launch, Quiet ring on pick-up, Pocket mode, Flip to mute, Display color personalization
|Size
|158.5 x 74.9 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|188 g
