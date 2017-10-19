The U11 Plus could come with an 18:9 display, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a familiar design.
The HTC U11 might not have been the most popular phone of the year, but it certainly wasn't the worst. The U11 offered solid performance, great camera, snappy software, and a gorgeous design. The U11 got people talking about HTC again, and the company is looking to kick things up an extra notch next month.
Earlier this week, renders for what is supposedly the HTC U11 Plus appeared online with clear looks at virtually every angle of the phone. There's still the iconic glass black that shimmers and shifts colors depending on how light hits it, but there are a couple nice visual changes. The fingerprint scanner has been moved from the front to the back below the camera, and as a result, the front of the device features considerably smaller bezels. They aren't quite as slim as what we've got with the Galaxy S8 or Essential Phone, but it's an improvement nonetheless.
Speaking of the display, HTC will reportedly be moving over to an 18:9 form factor with a screen size of 6-inches. We're expecting a QuadHD+ display, and while this isn't anything revolutionary, it'd be a nice jump up from the U11's 5.5-inch 16:9 setup.
As for other specifications, we're expecting 6GB of RAM, 4,000 mAh battery, and no dual-camera system.
Following these renders and rumored specs, HTC announced on Twitter that it'll be holding an event on November 2. The teaser image for the event features HTC's "U" logo, with the caption "We're bringing something new for the #BrilliantU."
We're bringing something new for the #BrilliantU. pic.twitter.com/EqmmyPTuIp— HTC (@htc) October 19, 2017
Although HTC hasn't officially said that this event will be for the U11 Plus, all signs do seem to be pointing that way. In any case, we won't have too much longer to see what the company will be doing to send off 2017.
So, hypothetically, Google could have just pushed back the release date of the Pixels and made both with HTC while still having relatively slim bezels?
And the general public probably would've cared even less about the Pixel 2 than they do now, because the iPhone X would be available.
This game of chess is a subtle dance, one must parry and riposte to stay ahead of the pursuing leopard.
The iPhone X might be pushed back until 2018 and even if it comes out on time, the shortages in supply will make it hard to get. Not to mention diehard Apple fans probably won't be swayed by Pixels either way.
Indeed the die hard fans would never buy anything but Apple, just like die hard Apple haters, like myself, would sooner go back to using a Nokia 3310 than give Apple any money, but I'm not talking about them, I'm talking about Joe Public.
And Google hardly has its supply chain ironed out either... I wonder, if the iPhone X is delayed until 2018, will people be able to get the model of pixel 2 they want by then?
You do make a great point there, though I think the barriers to Apple speeding up production for the X might be bigger than the barriers to Google improving their own supply issues. We'll just have to see how it pans out this time around.
I'm still super happy with my U11, but I wish I had waited to see how the plus feels in my hand. Love big screens but like my home button on the front. I think it would have been a toss up.
Part of me really wants this phone. I have the U11 and I have had to turn off the fingerprint sensor. Idk what is going on but it doesn't read my fingerprints at all. I'm using the pin again and it's so annoying. Maybe for me the back placement would be better. I really don't like the shape of the home/fingerprint sensor. The HTC 10 fingerprint sensor was a better design and never gives me any errors outside of my fingers being wet. The other specs are good bumps. We shall see
Yeah, I prefer FPS on the front or the side like Sony has it.
This phone is definitely not bezelless! But I'd take reduced bezels and no camera hump... Would be good to have dual cameras too.
Not to mention a big battery
I prefer this approach to fully bezel-less because the on screen buttons are closer to where your finger naturally rests.
Is this a good move for HTC? The general public may have been convinced that they want the new normal low bezel 2:1 ratio phones with the fingerprint sensor on the rear, but why would they choose this over Samsung, Apple or even LGs more popular offerings?
At least in offering something different they... Well... Offer something different.
I guess time will tell but from a personal point of view it would get me considering HTC again. I've gone for ever increasing screen sizes with each new phone, to the extent 5.9" is probably a minimum for me now, so this would at least give me an HTC to consider.
I've always liked the brand (right back to the SPV Windows Mobile phones!) so if all specs and the price were similar I would probably take this over a Pixel or Samsung.
You do understand though that a 6 inch 2:1 device has a smaller screen than a 5.9 inch 16:9 one? If the screen size is what is important, I wouldn't want you to be conned.
Oops, have to admit i skim read the article and didn't spot that! Also no, I started reading an article on here explaining screen sizes and ratios, didn't entirely get it and thought "I'll learn this when the time comes" as it's going to be a while 'til im looking for a new phone. Not seeing anything that, for me at least, is an upgrade on my Mi Mix.
I appreciate the response though!
If the camera is better than the competition, I'm sold. I was close to getting the U11 anyway
Looks much better than the Pixel 2 or anything by LG. Edit - didn't mean to do this as a reply :/
How has HTC been with updates lately? i might consider this phone. I haven't owned a HTC phone since the M8.
Same here, after the M8 I gave up on HTC, but now that I have had my U11 for 2 months I have to say HTC did a great job with this phone. I use to swap phones out weekly between my Mate 9 and V20 but I haven't used either one since the day I received my U11. They have been pretty good with updates so far.
I would say they have been good. As long as you have an unlocked model. I have gotten the M7,M9, 10 and now U11 and they bring the new OS update in a timely manner compared to others
Well, if the 11+ has a 4000mamp battery & 6gb's I would consider it. The 11 has been a very good offering. The only real knock is again it's the best phone no one is buying. Sound familiar brings back memories of the HTC10!
Will NEVER buy any of these phones with an 18:9 screen ratio - can't stand the way they look. If that's the wave of the future, I'll continue to buy the older 16:9, big-screened phones, like the unlocked LG V20 I just bought yesterday, from B&H Photo (also want phones I can root and run Xposed on, which was FINALLY updated last week, I believe, to run on Nougat devices!).
Best phone I ever owned, at least from a size standpoint, was my Nexus 6.
DoA for Verizon customers. Just like the U11.