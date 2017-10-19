The U11 Plus could come with an 18:9 display, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a familiar design.

The HTC U11 might not have been the most popular phone of the year, but it certainly wasn't the worst. The U11 offered solid performance, great camera, snappy software, and a gorgeous design. The U11 got people talking about HTC again, and the company is looking to kick things up an extra notch next month.

Earlier this week, renders for what is supposedly the HTC U11 Plus appeared online with clear looks at virtually every angle of the phone. There's still the iconic glass black that shimmers and shifts colors depending on how light hits it, but there are a couple nice visual changes. The fingerprint scanner has been moved from the front to the back below the camera, and as a result, the front of the device features considerably smaller bezels. They aren't quite as slim as what we've got with the Galaxy S8 or Essential Phone, but it's an improvement nonetheless.

Speaking of the display, HTC will reportedly be moving over to an 18:9 form factor with a screen size of 6-inches. We're expecting a QuadHD+ display, and while this isn't anything revolutionary, it'd be a nice jump up from the U11's 5.5-inch 16:9 setup.

As for other specifications, we're expecting 6GB of RAM, 4,000 mAh battery, and no dual-camera system.

Following these renders and rumored specs, HTC announced on Twitter that it'll be holding an event on November 2. The teaser image for the event features HTC's "U" logo, with the caption "We're bringing something new for the #BrilliantU."

Although HTC hasn't officially said that this event will be for the U11 Plus, all signs do seem to be pointing that way. In any case, we won't have too much longer to see what the company will be doing to send off 2017.