HTC's U11 Plus gets the full hands-on treatment just a day before its official announcement.

On November 2, HTC will be holding a press event where it'll likely be unveiling the HTC U11 Plus – a more powerful and modern version of the U11 that came out earlier this year. We've already seen renders and official teasers from HTC itself, but thanks to a new hands-on video that was leaked, we now have an even better idea of what to expect from the U11 Plus when it's announced tomorrow.

Originally seen by the folks over at Phandroid, a hands-on video of the U11 Plus was uploaded to Facebook, but then quickly taken down as it wasn't supposed to have gone live as early as it did. However, you can still check out the video below because this is the Internet and nothing is ever gone for good.

For those that speak English, the man in the video confirms that the U11 Plus will come equipped with a 6-inch display, 128GB of internal storage, and a large 4,000 mAh battery that should allow for truly impressive stamina. The U11 Plus in the video also showcases a translucent backside, and this is something that was recently confirmed by Evan Blass and an earlier teaser image from HTC.

The translucent back shows a coil of some sort below the HTC logo in the middle, and although not yet confirmed, this is believed to be a look at the phone's wireless charging system.

Also revealed in the video is a hands-on look at the U11 Life, and while we already know everything about this device thanks to a leak on T-Mobile's website, it's still fun to see how the phone looks outside of renders ahead of its announcement.