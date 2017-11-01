HTC's U11 Plus gets the full hands-on treatment just a day before its official announcement.
On November 2, HTC will be holding a press event where it'll likely be unveiling the HTC U11 Plus – a more powerful and modern version of the U11 that came out earlier this year. We've already seen renders and official teasers from HTC itself, but thanks to a new hands-on video that was leaked, we now have an even better idea of what to expect from the U11 Plus when it's announced tomorrow.
Originally seen by the folks over at Phandroid, a hands-on video of the U11 Plus was uploaded to Facebook, but then quickly taken down as it wasn't supposed to have gone live as early as it did. However, you can still check out the video below because this is the Internet and nothing is ever gone for good.
For those that speak English, the man in the video confirms that the U11 Plus will come equipped with a 6-inch display, 128GB of internal storage, and a large 4,000 mAh battery that should allow for truly impressive stamina. The U11 Plus in the video also showcases a translucent backside, and this is something that was recently confirmed by Evan Blass and an earlier teaser image from HTC.
The translucent back shows a coil of some sort below the HTC logo in the middle, and although not yet confirmed, this is believed to be a look at the phone's wireless charging system.
Also revealed in the video is a hands-on look at the U11 Life, and while we already know everything about this device thanks to a leak on T-Mobile's website, it's still fun to see how the phone looks outside of renders ahead of its announcement.
HTC U11
- HTC U11 review
- HTC U11 specs
- Manufacturing the U11: Behind the scenes
- Join our U11 forums
- HTC U11 vs Galaxy S8
- HTC U11 vs LG G6
Reader comments
HTC U11 Plus and its translucent back revealed in hands-on video
Nice specs.
-Dimension 158.5 x 74.9 x 8.5 mm.
-weight 188 grams.
-6 inch display screen with Screen resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels.
-Android 8.0 Oreo and HTC Sense.
-Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
-Dual sim with Nano sim facility, Micro SD Card Slot.
-128 GB internal memory with 6 GB Ram.
-12 MP Rear Camera and 8 MP Front Camera.
-Qualcomm snapdragon 835 Processor.
-Bluetooth Version 5.0.
-Li-ion 3930 mAh Battery.
-USB-C and wireless Quick charge 3.0
Price of the device is 799 euros(including VAT)
You sure on those dimensions? I was hoping it would be shorter. Hope it handles the bend test better than the U11. Be nice if the 6GB ram was also available in UK, on contract.
God can we PLEASE get rid of Sense, Touchwiz and whatever the hell LG calls their system to f*** up the Android UI? Every year, the reviews tell the same story: the phone would be better without them. Why can't any of these phone manufacturers take the hint??!?
If all this is confirmed, I'll evaluate my soon arriving Pixel XL 2 for a week - and if I don't love it, I know what I'll be returning it and getting instead. This phone seems to have EVERYTHING I wanted in a new phone.
Yeah, this almost makes me regret my recent purchase of the 2XL. Still can't beat Google's software, though. Hopefully a lot of this forward thinking design ends up in next year's Pixel line.
Phone of the year.
Beautiful phone. Doubt Verizon gets it though.
lets hope boomsound :) and good/great camera :)
I was waiting to see how the POLED panel on the LG v30 holds up and for prices to drop, but this is exciting. MY biggest concern is lack of a headphone jack. Seems like this is the hardware the Pixel 2XL should have been.
Is that you Pixel 2 XL?