The U11+ is being sold exclusively through Flipkart.

One of the last phones to come out in 2017 was the HTC U11+. The U11+ is an extraordinary phone, but actually buying one is quite the chore. Customers in the UK can only purchase the U11+ through HTC's website, and folks in the U.S. are simply out of luck. Thankfully, our Indian readers are now getting the chance to check out HTC's latest as the U11+ is now available on Flipkart.

In case you forgot what the U11+ brings to the table, let me run you through a quick refresher. The U11+ is the first HTC phone to adopt the 18:9 aspect ratio, and it does so with a 6-inch display and very slim bezels. The phone's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM, and a large 3,930 mAh battery offers great endurance.

You'll also find 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB, IP68 dust/water resistance, Edge Sense, and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The U11+ is only available in the Amazing Silver color (sorry, no transparent back) and it'll cost you ₹56,990 (around $886 USD). It's still an incredibly solid smartphone, but before you pull the trigger, don't forget that the U12 is right around the corner.

No matter what you decide to do, you can buy the U11+ on Flipkart with a click/tap of the button below.

See at Flipkart