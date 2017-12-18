Coming to a phone near you.
The HTC U11 Life isn't a perfect mid-ranger, but it's also far from the worst. There's quite a bit to like with the phone, and if you purchased one through T-Mobile in the United States, you'll soon be getting an update to Android 8.0 Oreo.
As expected with the Oreo update, this brings picture-in-picture, adaptive notification dots, and quite a bit more to the U11 Life. You'll still find HTC's Sense skin layered over it, but even so, this is the same Oreo that we know and love.
HTC started rolling out Oreo to the unlocked (non-Android One) version of the U11 Life at the end of November, so it's nice to see that it didn't take T-Mobile too terribly long to get it pushed out to its version.
The update appears to weigh in at 1.32GB, so make sure you're connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading it.
Reader comments
All these phones getting the Oreo update, and not a peep from Android One. I'm beginning to regret getting my Moto X4 Android One version.
Looks like HTC is going down the line on their updates. While I'm not too concerned when the update will hit the HTC 10, I would like to know when the November security update will be available.They are a couple weeks behind when they normally release security updates.
I have Nov 1st update on my HTC 10 on Verizon. Krack fix didn't hit until 11-05-17 update though. Want 8.0 on my 10 now!
I've had the November security update for a couple weeks on the U11. Is your 10 unlocked?
I've been a T-Mobile customer for years and their history of getting timely updates to their customers hasn't always been stellar. So I was pleasantly surprised to see this one get through to my U11 Life so quickly