Coming to a phone near you.

The HTC U11 Life isn't a perfect mid-ranger, but it's also far from the worst. There's quite a bit to like with the phone, and if you purchased one through T-Mobile in the United States, you'll soon be getting an update to Android 8.0 Oreo.

As expected with the Oreo update, this brings picture-in-picture, adaptive notification dots, and quite a bit more to the U11 Life. You'll still find HTC's Sense skin layered over it, but even so, this is the same Oreo that we know and love.

HTC started rolling out Oreo to the unlocked (non-Android One) version of the U11 Life at the end of November, so it's nice to see that it didn't take T-Mobile too terribly long to get it pushed out to its version.

The update appears to weigh in at 1.32GB, so make sure you're connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading it.

HTC U11 Life review: High style at a low price, with compromises