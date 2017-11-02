Here's what HTC can pack into a phone for under $400.

HTC is continuing the U11 brand with the new lower-end U11 Life, but it sure isn't re-using any of the flagship's components. With a launch price of $349, the HTC U11 Life is constrained quite a bit in its specs, meaning we're looking at a few corners shaved here and there — but there are a few other additions that are nice to see in an inexpensive device.

Here's the full spec sheet for the HTC U11 Life.

Category Spec
Operating system Android 7.1.1 Nougat (North America)
Android 8.0 with Android One (Global)
Display 5.2-inch SuperLCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass 3
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
RAM 3GB (North America)
4GB (Global, some regions)
Storage 32GB (North America)
64GB (Global, some regions)
Expandable microSDXC up to 2TB
Rear camera 16MP, f/2.0, BSI sensor, PDAF
HDR, Pro mode, 4K video, hyperlapse
Front camera 16MP, f/2.0, BSI sensor
HDR, 1080p video
Battery 2600mAh
Charging USB-C
5V/2A max
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, NFC, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0
Cat 9 LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi Calling (where supported)
Network (U.S.) LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/12/13/17/20/28/66
HSPA 850/900/AWS/1900/2100 MHz
Location GPS + AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Sensors Edge sense, ambient light, proximity, motion G, gyro, compass, magnetic, sensor hub
Headphone jack No
USB-C USonic earbuds
Water resistance IP67 rating
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 149.09 x 72.9 x 8.1 mm
142 g
Colors Blue (North America)
Black, white (Global)