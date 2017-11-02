Here's what HTC can pack into a phone for under $400.
HTC is continuing the U11 brand with the new lower-end U11 Life, but it sure isn't re-using any of the flagship's components. With a launch price of $349, the HTC U11 Life is constrained quite a bit in its specs, meaning we're looking at a few corners shaved here and there — but there are a few other additions that are nice to see in an inexpensive device.
Here's the full spec sheet for the HTC U11 Life.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat (North America)
Android 8.0 with Android One (Global)
|Display
|5.2-inch SuperLCD, 1920x1080
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|RAM
|3GB (North America)
4GB (Global, some regions)
|Storage
|32GB (North America)
64GB (Global, some regions)
|Expandable
|microSDXC up to 2TB
|Rear camera
|16MP, f/2.0, BSI sensor, PDAF
HDR, Pro mode, 4K video, hyperlapse
|Front camera
|16MP, f/2.0, BSI sensor
HDR, 1080p video
|Battery
|2600mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
5V/2A max
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, NFC, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0
Cat 9 LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi Calling (where supported)
|Network (U.S.)
|LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/12/13/17/20/28/66
HSPA 850/900/AWS/1900/2100 MHz
|Location
|GPS + AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|Sensors
|Edge sense, ambient light, proximity, motion G, gyro, compass, magnetic, sensor hub
|Headphone jack
|No
USB-C USonic earbuds
|Water resistance
|IP67 rating
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|149.09 x 72.9 x 8.1 mm
142 g
|Colors
|Blue (North America)
Black, white (Global)
