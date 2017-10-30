The only thing missing is pricing and availability info.

Following in the footsteps of the awesome, yet underappreciated HTC U11, we're expecting to see two more HTC handsets by the end of the year in the U11 series – the U11 Plus and U11 Life. The latter of those two is a budget device that'll be the second Android One phone available in the U.S., and thanks to a product listing on T-Mobile's website, we now know everything about the phone ahead of its announcement.

First off, since the U11 Life was listed on T-Mobile's site, this confirms a report that popped up a few days ago suggesting that the phone would be available on the Un-Carrier in the States. It's unclear if the U11 Life on T-Mobile will be part of the Android One program or not, but either way, this is an excellent score for the company.

Snapdragon 630, 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, 2,600 mAh battery, Android 7.1.1.

As for the U11 Life itself, a lot of what's featured here is similar to other rumors we'd previously heard. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor and 3GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage (up to 2TB) is available for all of your local files, and a 2,600 mAh battery should offer 13-17 hours of usage before needing to charge up.

Both the rear and front-facing cameras use a 16MP sensor, NFC is available for use with Android Pay, there's an IP67 rating for dust/water resistance, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat will be available out of the box with HTC Sense.

Also included with the U11 Life is Edge Sense, Amazon Alexa, and a free pair of HTC's awesome USonic earbuds that shipped with the regular U11.

Pricing and availability for the U11 Life are still unclear, but considering that the phone was already listed on T-Mobile's site (it's since been pulled), it's safe to say we shouldn't have to wait too much longer for an official announcement.