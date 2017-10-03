Another step in the process of moving Android One toward higher-end phones.

Google's Android One program has hit a couple of high points over the past few weeks with entries like the Xiaomi Mi A1 and upcoming Moto X4 on Project Fi. Both the Mi A1 and Moto X4 are two of the most complete handsets we've seen under the Android One moniker to-date, but leaked specs for the HTC U11 Life reveal that it might be Android One's third home run this year.

Murmurings of an HTC Android One phone have been circulating for over three weeks now, but thanks to leaker LlabTooFeR on Twitter, we now have a full list of specifications that the U11 Life should come equipped with.

The front of the U11 Life will feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display, and a 16MP front-facing camera will reside above it. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 processor, 2600 mAh battery, and either 3 or 4GB of RAM (which come with 32 and 64GB of storage, respectively). Round this off with a 16MP rear camera and a front-facing fingerprint sensor, and the U11 Life is already shaping up to be a pretty decent handset.

However, there's still more that this little guy is bringing to the table.

U11 Life (AndroidOne program)

SD630

RAM/ROM 3/32gb or 4/64gb

5.2' 1080p

Cameras 16/16mp

Battery 2600mah

Edge Sense, USonic

IP67

Android O — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) October 3, 2017

In addition to all of the specifications mentioned above, the U11 Life will also ship out of the box with Android 8.0 Oreo, have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, feature Edge Sense functionality that first debuted on the regular U11, and come bundled with HTC's USonic earbuds.

There's still no word on pricing or availability, but compared to devices like the Moto X4 and Mi A1, the HTC U11 Life should be either at or below the $400 marker.

Android One in the U.S. gives it a new lease on life, and that's a big deal