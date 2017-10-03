Another step in the process of moving Android One toward higher-end phones.
Google's Android One program has hit a couple of high points over the past few weeks with entries like the Xiaomi Mi A1 and upcoming Moto X4 on Project Fi. Both the Mi A1 and Moto X4 are two of the most complete handsets we've seen under the Android One moniker to-date, but leaked specs for the HTC U11 Life reveal that it might be Android One's third home run this year.
Murmurings of an HTC Android One phone have been circulating for over three weeks now, but thanks to leaker LlabTooFeR on Twitter, we now have a full list of specifications that the U11 Life should come equipped with.
The front of the U11 Life will feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display, and a 16MP front-facing camera will reside above it. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 processor, 2600 mAh battery, and either 3 or 4GB of RAM (which come with 32 and 64GB of storage, respectively). Round this off with a 16MP rear camera and a front-facing fingerprint sensor, and the U11 Life is already shaping up to be a pretty decent handset.
However, there's still more that this little guy is bringing to the table.
U11 Life (AndroidOne program)— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) October 3, 2017
SD630
RAM/ROM 3/32gb or 4/64gb
5.2' 1080p
Cameras 16/16mp
Battery 2600mah
Edge Sense, USonic
IP67
Android O
In addition to all of the specifications mentioned above, the U11 Life will also ship out of the box with Android 8.0 Oreo, have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, feature Edge Sense functionality that first debuted on the regular U11, and come bundled with HTC's USonic earbuds.
There's still no word on pricing or availability, but compared to devices like the Moto X4 and Mi A1, the HTC U11 Life should be either at or below the $400 marker.
Android One in the U.S. gives it a new lease on life, and that's a big deal
Reader comments
HTC U11 Life rumored to have Android Oreo, Edge Sense, IP67 rating around $400
That looks very....blah. Nothing on the front says quality or unique.
yup, becase looks are better than functionality, right?
The draw isn't a unique design (which come on how unique do you need when it comes to a rectangular slab of a communication device), the draw is Android One.
And quality can't be assessed from a picture. Best to wait for in-hand feel for that.
"Best to wait for in-hand feel for that" - Ditto there. It's HTC, and they are good at in-hand feel on most of their products. The One Mini was my favorite in-hand device, the U11 my second favorite. Very organic feeling that makes you want to hold them.
Would love to see Google expand the Android One offerings here in The States, but with a greater emphasis towards the budget level, say sub-$200. It would also be nice if Google mandated global LTE chipsets so as to make the Xiaomi Mi A1, along with all the other Android One's, US carrier compatible.
This is reminding me of the "play edition" devices of the past.
Exactly what I thought! Only instead of Flagships this time it's affordable mid-range phones!
What really differentiates this from the moto x4? I'd rather see the Moto G's jumping on the android one platform (or other similar phones around $200) so there was some certainty around updates.
Anyone else feel a little excited? I no longer have any interest in paying over $600 for a phone. I can now get decent specced Mid-range phones from Google's Android One program and get consistent software updates!