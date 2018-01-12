HTC's latest phone is right around the corner, but its software is already outdated.

CES 2018 is finally coming to a close, and now that we're done with all the announcements coming out of the show floor, it's time to dive right back into everyone's favorite topic – smartphone leaks. Evan Blass recently took to Twitter to shed some light on HTC's latest handset, the U11 EYEs, and for the most part, it seems like a fairly solid phone.

The front of the U11 EYEs is home to a 6-inch 1080 x 2160 Super LCD3 display, and above this is where you'll find its "eyes." Two front-facing cameras are found to the right of the earpiece for phone calls, and while specifics on these two sensors haven't been announced, they'll likely offer some sort of selfie portrait mode like we've seen on other devices.

There's a single camera on the back of the phone, USB Type-C should offer fast and easy charging, and the addition of IP67 dust/water resistance is always great to see. Edge Sense makes a return for all of you that love squeezing your phones, and packed inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652, 4GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 3,930 mAh battery.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment with the U11 EYEs is that it'll ship with Android Nougat. We'd expect a fast update to Oreo from HTC shortly after the phone's release, but it just seems incredibly odd to release a phone in early 2018 that's still running Nougat.

The HTC U11 EYEs will be available in black, silver, and red on January 15 for a rumored price of around $510 USD.