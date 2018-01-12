HTC's latest phone is right around the corner, but its software is already outdated.
CES 2018 is finally coming to a close, and now that we're done with all the announcements coming out of the show floor, it's time to dive right back into everyone's favorite topic – smartphone leaks. Evan Blass recently took to Twitter to shed some light on HTC's latest handset, the U11 EYEs, and for the most part, it seems like a fairly solid phone.
The front of the U11 EYEs is home to a 6-inch 1080 x 2160 Super LCD3 display, and above this is where you'll find its "eyes." Two front-facing cameras are found to the right of the earpiece for phone calls, and while specifics on these two sensors haven't been announced, they'll likely offer some sort of selfie portrait mode like we've seen on other devices.
There's a single camera on the back of the phone, USB Type-C should offer fast and easy charging, and the addition of IP67 dust/water resistance is always great to see. Edge Sense makes a return for all of you that love squeezing your phones, and packed inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652, 4GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 3,930 mAh battery.
Perhaps the biggest disappointment with the U11 EYEs is that it'll ship with Android Nougat. We'd expect a fast update to Oreo from HTC shortly after the phone's release, but it just seems incredibly odd to release a phone in early 2018 that's still running Nougat.
The HTC U11 EYEs will be available in black, silver, and red on January 15 for a rumored price of around $510 USD.
HTC U11
- HTC U11 review
- HTC U11 specs
- Manufacturing the U11: Behind the scenes
- Join our U11 forums
- HTC U11 vs Galaxy S8
- HTC U11 vs LG G6
Reader comments
HTC U11 EYEs will reportedly launch January 15 with Android Nougat
Can't wait, $510 for a 28 nm 2016 mid-grade SOC. Way to impress HTC!
Thats kinda pricey but i suppose it would be considered an upper midrange device. The red color would be my choice. A glass back i suppose although it doesnt look that way in the photos. Er ah renders.
But why Nougat?
If they release with 8 then it has to have Treble but if 7.x then it can be the same old, same old then they can just upgrade to 8.0 after the first power on.
Seems like a few manufacturers are struggling to get 8.0 onto their phones.
I'm sure Samsung, HTC, Oneplus ect updated to 7.0 faster?
$510 USD for a Snapdragon 600 series processor and Nougat? F*ck outta here, HTC.
Nougat, just to dodge Treble, GTFO.