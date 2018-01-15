The U11 EYEs features the largest battery on an HTC smartphone yet.

Renders of the HTC U11 EYEs leaked late last week, and the phone is now official. The highlight of the phone is a dual 5MP camera setup at the front with f/2.2 lenses, HDR, 80-degree field of view, and portrait mode. The U11 EYEs also has a 3930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, which is the largest battery on an HTC smartphone yet.

Other specs include a 6.0-inch 18:9 display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, Snapdragon 652, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with OIS, PDAF, dual-LED flash, and 4K video recording, Ip67 dust and water resistance, and USB-C connectivity. The U11 EYEs retains the Edge Sense feature introduced in the U11, giving you the ability to squeeze the sides of the frame to perform actions like launching the Google Assistant or opening the camera.

On the software front, the device is running Oreo out of the box, unlike earlier rumors that hinted at Nougat. However, like recent HTC phones, there's no 3.5mm jack, so you'll have to switch to wireless audio or use a dongle to hook up your wired audio gear.

The U11 EYES will go on sale later this month in China for the equivalent of $465 (¥2,999), and will hit Taiwan on February for NT$14,900 ($505). There's no information regarding availability outside of Asia, but we'll let you know once that changes. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on HTC's latest phone? Let us know in the comments below.