The U11 EYEs features the largest battery on an HTC smartphone yet.
Renders of the HTC U11 EYEs leaked late last week, and the phone is now official. The highlight of the phone is a dual 5MP camera setup at the front with f/2.2 lenses, HDR, 80-degree field of view, and portrait mode. The U11 EYEs also has a 3930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, which is the largest battery on an HTC smartphone yet.
Other specs include a 6.0-inch 18:9 display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, Snapdragon 652, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with OIS, PDAF, dual-LED flash, and 4K video recording, Ip67 dust and water resistance, and USB-C connectivity. The U11 EYEs retains the Edge Sense feature introduced in the U11, giving you the ability to squeeze the sides of the frame to perform actions like launching the Google Assistant or opening the camera.
On the software front, the device is running Oreo out of the box, unlike earlier rumors that hinted at Nougat. However, like recent HTC phones, there's no 3.5mm jack, so you'll have to switch to wireless audio or use a dongle to hook up your wired audio gear.
The U11 EYES will go on sale later this month in China for the equivalent of $465 (¥2,999), and will hit Taiwan on February for NT$14,900 ($505). There's no information regarding availability outside of Asia, but we'll let you know once that changes. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on HTC's latest phone? Let us know in the comments below.
Reader comments
Typo, 652 processer!
Typo, processor. Ha!
Thanks for pointing it out. Fixed!
$500 for SD 625. Alright then
You're not just paying for the processor. You're paying for the camera capabilities, water resistance, squeeze functionality etc... It's a $465 smartphone. The Galaxy S8 started at what, $800? Maybe at $399 it would be more enticing but at $465 it's definitely not a bad price at introduction.
Processor makes a huge deal when it comes to pricing. For $500 you can get a better phone like the 5T
Because what it is important to you must be important to everyone?
What are my must-haves when I buy phones? Real dual sim (not second hybrid slot), sd card slot and overall OK-ish specs. That it has the latest of the latest processor is not really important to me.
Great. Enjoy it
As usual HTC is a bit overpriced. It usually was. But the features it packed seems really good with the exception of processor. Not sure why they have to choose older processor
And they wonder why they aren't selling a lot...
Not the "largest battery on a HTC smartphone yet".3930mAh is the same size battery as the U11+. Really hoping these guys get relevant again as they make some great phones.
Dual 5mp front cameras... Ask LG what craptastic pictures it got out of theirs.
Totally agree. 8MP should be the standard for front facing cameras. My old LG G4 has an 8MP front camera.
Everything sounds great except the 500.00 dollar price for a 600 series processer. Why HTC? Isn't it about time to replace your CEO & upper management. Overpriced, underpowered, no marketing & no carrier support here in the US! YIKES!
That is actually a pretty damn good looking phone. Has HTC moved on from there ****** super LCD's of M series?
What's wrong w/ the SLCD?